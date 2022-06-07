Boys Lacrosse: Dublin Jerome Celtics fall short of state title repeat

Meeting in the Division I state final for the second consecutive season, it was the Dublin Jerome boys lacrosse team’s turn to watch Upper Arlington celebrate a title.

The Golden Bears pulled out a 12-10 win June 4 at Historic Crew Stadium, denying the Celtics a second consecutive state championship and fifth overall.

Last season, Jerome beat UA 12-11 for its first title since the sport was sanctioned by the OHSAA in 2017.

As the Golden Bears received their championship awards, Celtics coach Andy Asmo and his players looked on, reflecting on the loss but also already looking ahead to next season.

“I’ll tell the underclassmen if you want to defend the title, you have to bring your best game against the best teams if you want to win,” said Asmo, whose team finished 19-3 overall.

Jerome played most of the second half without junior attacker Marek Tzagournis, who suffered a concussion early in the half. Tzagournis, who was named Attacker of the Year in the state and Region 1, was held scoreless in the game.

Tzagournis helped lead Jerome to an 18-9 win over Hudson in a state semifinal June 1 at Ashland University with five goals and two assists.

Goalie Brady White, who was one of 17 seniors on Celtics, closed his career with 14 saves against UA. White, who will play for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, was named Goalie of the Year in the state and region.

Senior midfielder Preston Everhart led Jerome in the state final, scoring three goals.

“We knew it was going to go down to the wire, back and forth the whole time and it ended up not going our way,” said Everhart, who was first-team all-region and honorable mention all-state. “We wanted to go back-to-back; I wish we could get another year going. ... The seniors set a good example for the years to come.”

Senior Chase Tzagournis, Marek’s brother, was named Midfielder of the Year in the state and region.

Junior Luke McLoughlin was named Short-Stick Defensive Midfielder of the Year in the region and shared Player of the Year honors in the state at the position with Hudson’s Cam Reich.

Senior Anthony Monte was first-team all-state and named Defensive Player of the Year in the region, and senior Danny Prochko was Long-Stick Midfielder of the Year in the region and second-team all-state.

Senior Colin Colby (defender) and juniors Brady Sestili (midfielder/faceoff specialist) and Preston Stucke (attacker) were first-team all-region. Seniors Quinn McCrabb (midfielder) and Ethan Siddell (defender), junior Carder Ungerott (attacker) and sophomore Kyle White (midfielder) were second-team all-region.

Sestili was third-team all-state and Colby was honorable mention.

Jerome won its third consecutive league title and sixth overall, going 5-0 in the OCC-Cardinal Division. Marek Tzagournis was Player of the Year and Asmo was Coach of the Year in the league.

Bart Sullivan shared Co-Assistant Coach of the Year honors in the state with Hilliard Davidson’s Kevin Burns.

After losing the 2020 season to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Celtics rallied together and made two consecutive state tournaments.

“Thank you to the seniors for everything they have done ... these last two years,” Asmo said. “During the COVID year, (they kept) everyone together. They’ve built a tradition that continues to go up and will be back next year and we owe so much to them. ... We’re going to need our 2023 class to continue to hold the torch and be great leaders like this class was.”

Everhart credits Asmo for the team’s continued success.

“(Asmo) means everything to this program,” Everhart said. “I’ve been playing with him ever since I was super young. He’s been super cool to be around and he’s a great coach and he’s fun.”

JEROME BOYS LACROSSE

•Record: 19-3 overall

•OCC-Cardinal standings: Jerome (5-0), Thomas Worthington (4-1), Hilliard Darby (2-3) Olentangy (2-3), Olentangy Berlin (2-3), Marysville (0-5)

•Seniors lost: Colin Colby, Simon Colby, Preston Everhart, Aaron Gilliland, Seth Iacono Jack Kessler, Andrew Lacksonen, Quinn McCrabb, Anthony Monte, Jack Pinney, Luke Pinney, Danny Prochko, Ethan Siddell, Gibson Smith, Chase Tzagournis, Brady White and Drake Williamson

•Key returnees: Luke McLoughlin, Brady Sestili, Preston Stucke, Marek Tzagournis, Carder Ungerott and Kyle White

•Postseason: Def. Marysville 19-2; def. Medina 23-3; def. Avon 21-6; def. Olentangy Liberty 19-11; def. Hudson 18-9; lost to Upper Arlington 12-10 in Division I state final