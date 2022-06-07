ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ex-NFL Star Ryan Clark Gets Heat For Saying Chris Brown Is More Talented Than Michael Jackson

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vR5Kq_0g2yo4pn00

We definitely subscribe to the notion that everyone should be free to express their own opinion without public scrutiny. However, as we’ve all seen or experienced in the past, saying some stuff is liable to get you cancelled and then some.

Retired Super Bowl XLIII champion Ryan Clark somehow managed to put a whole foot in his mouth, cleats and all, after he made the bold claim that often-controversial R&B dancer Chris Brown is more talented than the King Of Pop himself, Michael Jackson.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

For those who need a reminder, Clark played pro in the NFL from 2002 as an undrafted free agent on the New York Giants until his 2015 retirement on a one-day contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, his main franchise between 2006 and 2013. The 42-year-old former safety has since spent his time developing a post-NFL career and raising awareness for his longtime battle with sickle cell trait. Unfortunately though, it now looks like his legacy for the immediate future will will be associated with saying that a 33-year-old entertainer with a 17-year-career and 18 million in U.S. record sales is better than a decades-spanning Michael Jackson that has 89 million U.S. record sales and counting more than a decade after his 2009 death.

Earlier this morning he let off a series of tweets (seen above), randomly making the controversial assertion by writing, “ Chris Brown is more talented than Michael Jackson… there I said it! Have a great week.” His second one came just a few hours later in a tweet that reads, “ I do not care!! You out CB and MJ in the talent Olympics Chris Brown wins.”

Clark seems to have no qualms with standing firm in his original opinion after doubling down on Twitter not too long ago, responding to a report by TMZ by writing, “It’s because I’m right.” He went on to fish for a co-sign by Breezy himself in the same tweet by adding at the end, “Why is it this confusing @chrisbrown!”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Again, we think Clark is 100% valid in having a personal opinion. With that said, it is no surprise that he’s been met with universal scrutiny by MJ fans, music lovers in general an even some of his sports peers. Longtime Dallas Cowboys defense end Marcus Spears even hit him with the Blac Youngsta “How?” gif.

Take a look at some of the many people who highkey disagreed with Ryan Clark saying Chris Brown is more talented than Michael Jackson, and then let us know what your official take is on this long-running debate:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

1. cb never had a performance like the 1988 grammys. never danced like mj did in the panther dance, never sang like he did in earth song or will you be there, never made an album with the sales and impact like thriller , and never wrote a song as good as stranger in moscow.

via @TLIMLSTAN

2. I’m not so excited for football season anymore. Look what it’s done to this man’s brain.

via @BarkyBoogz

3. We gather here today for the ratio of Ryan Clark He was a good man who meant well. May he be able to rest while the comments continue to pop off Amen

via @_willcompton

4. Nigga landed one back flip on beat to March Madness and flash fried these people’s brains

via @BarkyBoogz

5. Ryan Clark grew up during peak Michael Jackson, and this? This is what he came up with?

via @MarteenYado

6. Ryan Clark really on this app saying Chris Brown more talented than Michael Jackson. Folks say anything to boost them interactions.

via @AnotherCavsFan

7. I like Ryan Clark but the debate stops with the vocals. Michael Jackson was pitch perfect at 12. Chris Brown is vocally OK, but he’s not even close to MJ. I think CB is an underrated hitmaker, but Michael was making hits for over 30 years from 1969-2001 (ABC to Butterflies).

via @kevinlockett

8. Ryan Clark getting the worst vitriol like when Chris Brown mama said “Michael Jackson DIED so Chris Brown could LIVE”

via @QueenEsther328

9. Ryan Clark said Chris Brown is more talented than Michael Jackson!!! FOH. Michael Jackson has 3 no skip albums. Chris Brown combined hits wouldn’t produce a no skip album.

via @realprinceblue

10. No you’re and I’m really disappointed in you RYAN CLARK

via @KendrickPerkins

Comments / 2

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon & Chris Brown Croon Their Way Through "I Do"

After promoting this one heavily, Nick Cannon's Raw N B: The Explicit Tape has arrived. It was early this morning (May 20) when the media mogul added another record to his growing list of music releases and this time, he focused heavily on R&B slow jams. There was a wide array of topics covered from sex to relationships to heartbreak, and in true Nick Cannon style, he brought out a few heavy-hitters to help him round things out. He added names like Ty Dolla $ign, K. Michelle, Brandy, Jacquees, Rick Ross, and more.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Shaunie O’Neal remarries after ex Shaq takes blame for their failed union

Shaunie O’Neal is once again a married woman. The “Basketball Wives” star and ex-wife of Shaquille O’Neal tied the knot with her fiancé, Keion Henderson, in Anguilla on Saturday. Shaunie’s three sons, Myles, 25, Shareef, 22, and Shaqir, 19, walked her down the aisle on a golf course at the Aurora resort as gospel singer Yolanda Adams performed for nearly 200 guests. “I just lost my dad in February. So, I really struggled with how I was going to get down the aisle,” the bride told People. “Losing my dad in the midst of planning this wedding was a lot, so my sons...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Chris Brown
Person
Kendrick Perkins
Person
Karen Bass
Person
Kevin Lockett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#R B#The New York Giants#The Pittsburgh Steelers
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Hits Back At Mo'Nique Again: "Now I Know What Tyler Perry Knows"

The ongoing spat between D.L. Hughley and Mo'Nique caused mayhem over the weekend as social media users refreshed their timelines to get the latest. As the story goes, the two comedy icons were performing together in Detroit but it seems as if there was some sort of dispute over who was headlining the show. A clip of Mo'Nique taking to the stage to berate Hughley went viral, and he responded by questioning why she had a problem with him if she was upset over her contract.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Shaunie O’Neal remarries (photos)

Reality show maven Shaunie O’Neal has officially wed her beau in a remote island paradise. The former wife of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal got married to Pastor Keion Henderson in a super-glam tropical island wedding at the Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club in the eastern Caribbean. The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Reality Tea

Drew Sidora Implies She Dated LeBron James Again

Drew Sidora is lost without her defunct leader, Porsha Williams, on this season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. It’s actually painful to watch her scenes with Ralph Pittman. And don’t get me started on that prophet-for-profit “therapist” they’ve been seeing… Drew’s main goal so far this season has been trying to prove why she is on the show, and it’s coming […] The post Drew Sidora Implies She Dated LeBron James Again appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Feelings Revealed On Marc Anthony & Nadia Ferreira’s Engagement

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony remain friends and co-parents after their 2011 split — and a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how she feels about his engagement to Miss Universe contestant Nadia Ferreria! “Jen stopped having an opinion about Marc’s romantic life a long time ago. It’s been so many years since they broke up at this point and they’ve both moved on with other people,” the source told HollywoodLife. The insider disclosed that the “I’m Real” singer even sent flowers to Marc and Nadia’s house to congratulate them!
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Snoop Dogg explains the time he turned down $2M from a basketball legend

Snoop Dogg is all about getting money, but apparently, he wasn’t when one of the greatest basketball players offered him some cash. On May 25, Dogg was a guest on Logan Paul’s podcast “IMPAULSIVE,” and talked about the time that he turned down $2 million to DJ an event hosted by Michael Jordan. When Dogg was asked what’s the craziest deal he’s ever done, he instead gave the listeners one of the craziest deals he’s never done.
CELEBRITIES
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
804K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy