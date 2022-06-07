Teen missing and feared drowned at Lake Worth

A teenage boy is missing and feared drowned at Lake Worth.

Just before 8 p.m. last night a 911 caller told police a child had gone into the lake at Camp Joy Park. The child turned out to be a 16-year-old boy who had waded out into the water and who never returned.

Firefighters and game wardens began an immediate search but as of late last night had not found the boy. The search will resume today.

