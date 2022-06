Draymond Green entered Game 2 of the NBA Finals with a very clear mindset: bring force. "I wouldn't be able to live with myself if I'm going on about my summer and we lost the NBA Finals because we couldn't meet force with force," Green said ahead of practice in Boston on Tuesday. "So I think that was just kind of it for me, and understanding that, like I said, that is my department. That's where I'm supposed to lead, and I can't let my guys down."

