The San Francisco Giants optioned struggling catcher Joey Bart to Triple-A Sacramento and acquired catcher Austin Wynns from the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday. Bart, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 draft, is hitting just .156 and has an OPS of .596 with 49 strikeouts in 108 plate appearances in his first chance to take over for former MVP and seven-time All-Star Buster Posey, who retired after last season. Bart has hit four home runs this season with seven RBIs.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO