Animals

North Carolina Warns Visitors Bear Encounters Are On The Rise, Here’s Where They’re Happening

By Jim Fulcher
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time of year again in western North Carolina. Bears that are “opportunistically” looking for food have been getting uncomfortably close to campers and their campsites. In some cases, the bears have even taken objects containing food out of the campsites. As a result, the...

Alina Andras

Five Underrated Beaches in North Carolina

It comes without saying that some of the most beautiful beaches are located in North Carolina. That's why lots of Americans love to spend their summer vacation in this beautiful state. It's a perfect holiday destination for families traveling with children, but it's also ideal for young people who want to make great memories with their group of friends. There is something to do for everybody. From quiet, family-friendly, and secluded beaches, to lively places, where you can engage in all sorts of activities like paddle boarding, surfing, fishing, and many sports that you can practice on the beach.
Why You Need to Take A Day Trip to Bird Rock Falls in North Carolina

The Bird Rock Falls is a must-see regardless of whether you are going for a day trip or a weekend getaway. Nearly three hours away from Charlotte, North Carolina, these falls are absolutely beautiful. Near Balsam Grove, North Carolina, you can explore this 0.5-mile out-and-back trail. A relatively easy route,...
WEEKENDER: North Carolina’s Brunswick Islands

North Carolina’s Brunswick Islands encompass five barrier islands—Sunset Beach, Ocean Isle Beach, Holden Beach, Oak Island, and Bald Head Island—along the southernmost stretch of North Carolina’s coast. It’s roughly three-and-a-half hours from Charlotte; from Ocean Isle Beach, you’re about halfway between Wilmington and Myrtle Beach. Unlike more touristy resort towns, the Brunswick Islands offer more off-the-beaten path experiences, lush maritime forests, saltwater marshes, and the largest population of alligators in North Carolina. The area is also home to more than 30 championship golf courses, earning it the nickname “North Carolina’s Golf Coast.” Grab your paddle boards, fishing rods, sand buckets, and golf clubs, and kick off your summer vacation with a weekend at the shore.
When Thousands of Hogs Are Your Neighbors

In a David-versus-Goliath tale like this one, you could hardly hope for a more ruthless and intimidating giant than Smithfield. The company is not only the world’s largest producer of pork but also the owner of the world’s largest slaughterhouse. Located in Tar Heel, N.C., that slaughterhouse disassembles about 32,000 hogs a day. For years, the workers at the Tar Heel plant were treated almost as poorly as the hogs: Smithfield harassed union supporters, paid workers to spy on fellow workers and employed deputy sheriffs as corporate security officers who beat and arrested workers. The company originated in Smithfield, Va., during the 1930s and later became a corporate dynasty, successively led by Joseph W. Luter Sr., Joseph W. Luter Jr. and Joseph W. Luter III. It grew by pioneering industrial methods of hog production and by taking over its competitors, one by one. But when the North Carolina lawsuits were filed in 2013, Smithfield Foods was no longer an American company. Shuanghui International Holdings, a Chinese corporation now known as WH Group, had bought it the previous year, with financing from the government-owned Bank of China. The cost of raising hogs in North Carolina was about half as expensive as raising them in China — and one of the reasons, Addison explains, is that “the Chinese government doesn’t allow its hog farmers to use lagoons and spray fields.” Instead, Chinese hog operations must invest in “treatment facilities” and “biological odor control systems to protect neighbors.”
North Carolina motorists: beware of BAT-mobiles looking for impaired drivers

RALEIGH – North Carolina drivers in all 100 counties should look out for the BAT-mobile cruising their local streets this summer. And this BAT-mobile will have a singular mission – to get impaired drivers off the roads. The BAT-mobile refers to mobile Breath Alcohol Testing Units, used by...
It's tick season in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The summer season is heating up, and it’s peak tick season in the Tar Heel state. The Tick-Borne Infections Council of North Carolina recommends being vigilent for ticks. A Davidson college professor is studying ticks in the Piedmont. According to the Tick-Borne Infections Council of...
Several reptiles found in N.C. are at risk of extinction

RALEIGH, N.C. — According to a new study published in the journal Nature, at least 21% of the Earth’s reptiles are threatened with extinction. That study, which has ties to North Carolina, may also hold some answers about how to help save reptiles. What You Need To Know.
10 Fun Facts About North Carolina You Might Not Know

Welcome to North Carolina! Home to great people, great food, and even better views depending on where you are. North Carolina offers tourists and residents tons of things to do and see. From its rich history to its many cities and modern architecture. You can go from the beach to the mountains or from the countryside to downtown city life all in one state. But, are there any hidden gems you may not know about North Carolina? Little North Carolina fun facts you may be interested in knowing.
Celebrate Juneteenth at these local North Carolina events

Juneteenth is celebrated annually on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. WUNC is compiling the following list of local events in our listening area to mark Juneteenth. Are we missing your organization's event? Please email bbustwebber@wunc.org and we will be happy to review your submission and update this list.
Big Blow: Offshore wind power’s devastating costs and impacts on North Carolina

Raleigh, NC – One of President Joe Biden’s day-one executive orders sought to double offshore wind by 2030, and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order for developing 2.8 gigawatts (GW) of wind turbine-generated energy by 2030 and 8 GW by 2040. Both Biden and Cooper justified their orders by declaring they would fight climate change, create jobs, and grow the economy.
This North Carolina Town is Ranked Best Small Town to Visit in 2022

Small towns are my favorite. It’s a way to discover the hidden gems of America and immerse yourself in the state’s culture. These towns are bustling with activity from the birthplace of Paul Bunyan to the original gateway to Yellowstone. According to a new report from the Smithsonian...
