ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Rehab has begun

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Kelly (oblique) is 3-for-6 with a double and a solo home run in two rehab appearances at...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Role changing

Varsho will move back to the outfield after the Diamondbacks activated catcher Carson Kelly off the injured list Saturday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Varsho, who opened the season as the starting center fielder, has been filling in at catcher over the last five weeks without Kelly. The injury also created an opportunity to promote outfield prospect Alek Thomas, who has been the primary center fielder since. The challenge now becomes how to fit both Varsho and Thomas in a crowded outfield, that also includes David Peralta, Pavin Smith, Jordan Luplow and Jake McCarthy. It worked out Saturday when Varsho served as the designated hitter, but manager Torey Lovullo said Thomas will continue to see regular at-bats and is not sure how the two would fit when both play the outfield. Since Varsho and Thomas are viewed as key pieces for the future, it would appear one of the other four will lose a spot on the roster or have their plate appearances cut back.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Blasts three-run homer

Melendez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double in Friday's 8-1 win over the Orioles. Melendez turned Friday's game into a rout with his fifth-inning blast off Orioles starter Bruce Zimmermann. This was Melendez's second homer in as many games, and he's picked seven RBI and four runs scored in his last three contests. The 23-year-old is up to a .268/.344/.500 slash line with six long balls, 16 RBI, 14 runs scored, six doubles and a triple in 33 games. As long as he continues to hit well, manager Mike Matheny will continue to find room in the lineup for his bat.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Athletics' James Kaprielian: Quality start in Athletics' loss

Kaprielian did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and zero walks over five innings against Cleveland. He struck out three. Kaprielian gave up back-to-back solo home runs to Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor to lead off the fourth inning, but those were the right-hander's only blemishes on the night. Thursday's performance marked Kaprielian's first quality start since May 17 and it was the fourth time this season he's allowed two or fewer runs. Across eight starts and 37.2 innings, the third-year pitcher sports a 5.73 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP with a 25:13 K:BB. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday's contest in Boston.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Struggles in loss

Lyles (3-5) took the loss against Kansas City on Thursday, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out one over five innings. Lyles got through two scoreless innings to start the contest before the Royals put up four runs in the third. The right-hander bounced back with a scoreless fourth frame but served up a Carlos Santana two-run homer in the fifth. Lyles tied a season-worst mark by giving up six earned runs in the outing, pushing his ERA to 4.97 on the campaign. He's struck out only seven batters over his past 14.1 innings, further weakening his case for a spot on fantasy squads.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Giants' Jakob Junis: Diagnosed with hamstring strain

Junis was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain after exiting Friday's game against the Dodgers in the top of the sixth inning, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Junis limped off the field after slipping on the mound in the top of the sixth inning, and he's dealing with a hamstring strain. The grade of the strain isn't yet clear, and the team hasn't revealed whether the right-hander will require a trip to the injured list. If he's able to make his next start, Junis tentatively lines up to take the mound at home against the Royals on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Wade Miley: Exits with trainer

Miley was removed from Friday's game against the Yankees prior to the bottom of the fourth inning due to left shoulder soreness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Miley was effective early in Friday's matchup, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out two in three scoreless innings....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Kolten Wong: Placed on injured list

Wong was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right calf strain. Wong has not played since leaving Tuesday's game with a sore calf, and the Brewers ultimately decided to place him on the injured list to free up a roster spot. The move was backdated to Wednesday, so he will be eligible to be activated June 18.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple A
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Slugs fifth homer

Choi went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Cardinals. Choi accounted for all of the Rays' offense with his fifth home run of the season. He's in the midst of a nine-game hitting streak, during which he's gone yard twice while tallying 10 RBI and seven runs scored. Choi now owns a .278/.367/.484 line across 147 plate appearances on the season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Mahle: Punches out 10

Mahle allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out 10 across six innings Thursday against the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision. Mahle struck out double-digit batters in a game for the first time this season, which he backed with 16 swinging strikes across 105 total pitches. He turned in his third consecutive quality start and has allowed only four earned runs across his last 18.2 frames in that span. Despite the strong stretch, Mahle still has a 5.07 ERA and 74:30 K:BB over 65.2 innings on the campaign.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge: Launches two long balls Saturday

Judge went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Cubs. Judge got to Cubs rookie Matt Swarmer twice in the contest, swatting solo shots in the first and fifth innings. The slugger capped his performance with a sacrifice fly in the sixth. This was Judge's fifth multi-homer performance of the campaign, and he leads the majors by a wide margin with 24 long balls on the season. Three players are tied for second with 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Dealing with cramps

Cooper was removed from Friday's win over the Astros due to cramping, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper started at first base and went 0-for-2 with a run, two walks and a strikeout to begin Friday's matchup, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the eighth inning. The 31-year-old's injury doesn't sound like a significant concern, so he should be considered day-to-day for now.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Angels' Anthony Rendon: Hitting in cage

Rendon (wrist) has been able to hit in a batting cage in addition to taking groundballs, Trent Rush of Angels Radio reports. Rendon continues to take steps toward a return, though a definite timeline for his activation remains uncertain. He went on the 10-day IL with right wrist inflammation May 27 and has already exceeded the minimum required stay. Matt Duffy and Tyler Wade have logged the most time at third base while Rendon has been out.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Nick Fortes: Swipes bag

Fortes went 0-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Astros. Fortes got aboard on an error and stole second in the second inning. Speed typically isn't a big component of a catcher's game -- this was Fortes' first steal in six contests this season, and he's never had more than six in a season in the minors. The 25-year-old has been limited to 24 plate appearances, but he's racked up seven hits, including two home runs, six RBI and 10 runs scored through six contests this season. Continued success at the plate could see Fortes begin to chip away at Jacob Stallings' playing time.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Coughs up four runs

Contreras (1-1) yielded four runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk over 4.2 innings Friday, striking out seven and taking a loss against Atlanta. Most of the damage against Contreras came from Dansby Swanson's two-run shot in the third inning. Atlanta later tacked on another run in each of the fourth and fifth frames. It was his first appearance allowing more than two runs and his ERA climbed to 2.57 through 28 frames. Contreras is projected to start in St. Louis next week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Josh Sborz: Returns to minors

The Rangers optioned Sborz to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday. Sborz was with the big club for just one day after Texas designated him as its 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with Cleveland. He appeared in the Rangers' 6-3 loss in Game 1 of the twin bill, working around one hit and one walk to turn in a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Nursing shoulder injury

Zunino is managing a left shoulder injury and could be placed on the injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The specifics and severity of the injury remain unknown, but Rene Pinto is joining the team in Minnesota on Friday for depth behind the plate. Zunino is 2-for-24 with nine strikeouts over his past eight contests, though it's unclear how much of a factor the shoulder issue has played in his recent struggles, Francisco Mejia should work as Tampa Bay's No. 1 backstop if Zunino indeed lands on the shelf.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Alex Colome: Earns third save

Colome picked up the save, allowing a hit in the ninth inning of a 4-2 win Thursday in San Francisco. After giving up a one-out single, Colome got Joc Pederson to ground into a game-ending double play. With Daniel Bard having pitched in consecutive games, Colome was given the opportunity to collect his third save of the year. The 33-year-old has been excellent of late and has allowed only one (unearned) run in his last 11 innings.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Nabs two thefts

Witt went 2-for-3 with a double, a run, an RBI and two steals in Thursday's 7-5 win over Baltimore. Witt registered his second straight multi-hit contest, and he maximized his two base knocks by swiping second base on two occasions. The pair of thefts lifted his season total to 10, making him one of 14 major-leaguers to reach that mark thus far. Witt has been outshone among AL rookies by Julio Rodriguez and Jeremy Pena, but he's nonetheless displayed a nice combo of power and speed with seven homers and 28 RBI to complement his steals total.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Colin Moran: Exits after collision

Moran left Saturday's game against the Cardinals with a head injury, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Dylan Carlson banged his chin on Moran's head, and while Carlson stayed in, Moran had to exit. Alejo Lopez replaced him with Brandon Drury sliding over to first base.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy