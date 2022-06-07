ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Program set back

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Bukauskas (shoulder) had his rehab program paused due to...

CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Role changing

Varsho will move back to the outfield after the Diamondbacks activated catcher Carson Kelly off the injured list Saturday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Varsho, who opened the season as the starting center fielder, has been filling in at catcher over the last five weeks without Kelly. The injury also created an opportunity to promote outfield prospect Alek Thomas, who has been the primary center fielder since. The challenge now becomes how to fit both Varsho and Thomas in a crowded outfield, that also includes David Peralta, Pavin Smith, Jordan Luplow and Jake McCarthy. It worked out Saturday when Varsho served as the designated hitter, but manager Torey Lovullo said Thomas will continue to see regular at-bats and is not sure how the two would fit when both play the outfield. Since Varsho and Thomas are viewed as key pieces for the future, it would appear one of the other four will lose a spot on the roster or have their plate appearances cut back.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Blasts three-run homer

Melendez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double in Friday's 8-1 win over the Orioles. Melendez turned Friday's game into a rout with his fifth-inning blast off Orioles starter Bruce Zimmermann. This was Melendez's second homer in as many games, and he's picked seven RBI and four runs scored in his last three contests. The 23-year-old is up to a .268/.344/.500 slash line with six long balls, 16 RBI, 14 runs scored, six doubles and a triple in 33 games. As long as he continues to hit well, manager Mike Matheny will continue to find room in the lineup for his bat.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Athletics' James Kaprielian: Quality start in Athletics' loss

Kaprielian did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and zero walks over five innings against Cleveland. He struck out three. Kaprielian gave up back-to-back solo home runs to Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor to lead off the fourth inning, but those were the right-hander's only blemishes on the night. Thursday's performance marked Kaprielian's first quality start since May 17 and it was the fourth time this season he's allowed two or fewer runs. Across eight starts and 37.2 innings, the third-year pitcher sports a 5.73 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP with a 25:13 K:BB. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday's contest in Boston.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Jakob Junis: Diagnosed with hamstring strain

Junis was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain after exiting Friday's game against the Dodgers in the top of the sixth inning, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Junis limped off the field after slipping on the mound in the top of the sixth inning, and he's dealing with a hamstring strain. The grade of the strain isn't yet clear, and the team hasn't revealed whether the right-hander will require a trip to the injured list. If he's able to make his next start, Junis tentatively lines up to take the mound at home against the Royals on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Wade Miley: Exits with trainer

Miley was removed from Friday's game against the Yankees prior to the bottom of the fourth inning due to left shoulder soreness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Miley was effective early in Friday's matchup, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out two in three scoreless innings....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Mahle: Punches out 10

Mahle allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out 10 across six innings Thursday against the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision. Mahle struck out double-digit batters in a game for the first time this season, which he backed with 16 swinging strikes across 105 total pitches. He turned in his third consecutive quality start and has allowed only four earned runs across his last 18.2 frames in that span. Despite the strong stretch, Mahle still has a 5.07 ERA and 74:30 K:BB over 65.2 innings on the campaign.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Out of Sunday's lineup

Mateo is not in Sunday's lineup against the Royals. He is 2-for-25 with 12 strikeouts in nine games this month. While Mateo is a strong defender, he could lose out on everyday playing time if he can't get out of this slump. Richie Martin is starting at shortstop and batting ninth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Dealing with cramps

Cooper was removed from Friday's win over the Astros due to cramping, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper started at first base and went 0-for-2 with a run, two walks and a strikeout to begin Friday's matchup, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the eighth inning. The 31-year-old's injury doesn't sound like a significant concern, so he should be considered day-to-day for now.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Angels' Anthony Rendon: Hitting in cage

Rendon (wrist) has been able to hit in a batting cage in addition to taking groundballs, Trent Rush of Angels Radio reports. Rendon continues to take steps toward a return, though a definite timeline for his activation remains uncertain. He went on the 10-day IL with right wrist inflammation May 27 and has already exceeded the minimum required stay. Matt Duffy and Tyler Wade have logged the most time at third base while Rendon has been out.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Nursing shoulder injury

Zunino is managing a left shoulder injury and could be placed on the injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The specifics and severity of the injury remain unknown, but Rene Pinto is joining the team in Minnesota on Friday for depth behind the plate. Zunino is 2-for-24 with nine strikeouts over his past eight contests, though it's unclear how much of a factor the shoulder issue has played in his recent struggles, Francisco Mejia should work as Tampa Bay's No. 1 backstop if Zunino indeed lands on the shelf.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Josh Sborz: Returns to minors

The Rangers optioned Sborz to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday. Sborz was with the big club for just one day after Texas designated him as its 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with Cleveland. He appeared in the Rangers' 6-3 loss in Game 1 of the twin bill, working around one hit and one walk to turn in a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Coughs up four runs

Contreras (1-1) yielded four runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk over 4.2 innings Friday, striking out seven and taking a loss against Atlanta. Most of the damage against Contreras came from Dansby Swanson's two-run shot in the third inning. Atlanta later tacked on another run in each of the fourth and fifth frames. It was his first appearance allowing more than two runs and his ERA climbed to 2.57 through 28 frames. Contreras is projected to start in St. Louis next week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Alex Colome: Earns third save

Colome picked up the save, allowing a hit in the ninth inning of a 4-2 win Thursday in San Francisco. After giving up a one-out single, Colome got Joc Pederson to ground into a game-ending double play. With Daniel Bard having pitched in consecutive games, Colome was given the opportunity to collect his third save of the year. The 33-year-old has been excellent of late and has allowed only one (unearned) run in his last 11 innings.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Nabs two thefts

Witt went 2-for-3 with a double, a run, an RBI and two steals in Thursday's 7-5 win over Baltimore. Witt registered his second straight multi-hit contest, and he maximized his two base knocks by swiping second base on two occasions. The pair of thefts lifted his season total to 10, making him one of 14 major-leaguers to reach that mark thus far. Witt has been outshone among AL rookies by Julio Rodriguez and Jeremy Pena, but he's nonetheless displayed a nice combo of power and speed with seven homers and 28 RBI to complement his steals total.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Julian Fernandez: Designated for assignment

Fernandez was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Saturday. Fernandez spent a day on the big-league roster in late April but didn't get into a game. His only big-league experience came last season, when he allowed eight runs in 6.2 innings of relief while striking out four batters and walking four.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Sitting Sunday

Raleigh will be on the bench Sunday against the Red Sox. The Mariners didn't have a clear starting catcher for the early part of the season, but Raleigh has a firm grip on the role now. His off day Sunday follows five straight starts. Luis Torrens will take over behind the plate.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Optioned to Triple-A

Sheets was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Sheets has struggled recently, producing a .164 batting average without producing a home run or RBI over 55 at-bats in 19 games since May 16. He will now report to Triple-A and look to correct his approach at the plate. Jimmy Lambert was recalled from Charlotte on Friday to take his spot on the major-league roster.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Rene Pinto: Recalled from Triple-A

Pinto was called up from Triple-A Durham on Friday. Pinto was recalled on Friday to take the open roster spot of Mike Zunino (shoulder) who was placed on the 10-day injured list. The catcher has gone 3-for-15 with a homer and two RBI in five games with the Rays this season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Matthew Boyd: Scheduled to face hitters Monday

Boyd (elbow) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Monday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Boyd has been throwing 40-pitch bullpen sessions since April and has been able to mix in all of his pitches. The southpaw has spent the start of the season recovering from left flexor tendon surgery that he underwent last September, but he'll likely be able to begin a rehab assignment soon before rejoining the Giants in late June or early July.
MLB

