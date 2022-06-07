ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Five planets align in the pre-dawn sky this June

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ellen Bacca
 5 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. ( WOOD ) — Five planets will align in the pre-dawn sky this month to offer a dazzling astronomical scene.

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will all be visible to the naked eye at the same time for the first time in 18 years. Making it even more special, the planets will appear in their natural order from the sun, according to Sky and Telescope .

All five naked-eye planets line up in their proper order from the Sun during the month of June. On June 3–4, the separation between Mercury and Saturn will be at its smallest, at 91°. Mercury will be a challenge to spot earlier in the month. (Sky & Telescope illustration)

The planet alignment can be viewed all month, but seeing Mercury may prove to be a challenge in the early days of June. As the month wears on, the planet will grow more brilliant as it climbs in the sky, according to the magazine, making it easier to spot.

If the cloud cover cooperates, experts say the ideal night to spot the sequence will be June 24. That is the day the waning crescent moon will position itself between Venus and Mars, making for an even more breathtaking display.

At dawn on June 24th, the crescent Moon joins the planetary lineup. It’s conveniently placed between Venus and Mars, serving as a proxy Earth. (Sky & Telescope illustration)

The best time to see the alignment will be just before dawn. It is during this window specifically that Mercury, which will be low on the horizon, will pop in and out of view.

Sunrise will occur quite early in the day this month as we are entering the days with the longest light of the year. The next time these five planets will align in a similar fashion won’t be until the year 2040, according to experts.

