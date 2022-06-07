Single-game Eagles tickets go on sale

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — There’s a lot of anticipation for the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles after what many consider a successful off-season. Fans’ first chance to buy single-game tickets begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday via Ticketmaster .

There’s a limit of four tickets per household.

Simultaneously, $10 general admission and $25 VIP tickets go on sale for the sole public training camp practice at Lincoln Financial Field this summer — Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. The VIP tickets offer a special on-field experience before the practice.

All proceeds for the public practice benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

This is a big season for third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts , who will be entering his second season as a starter. General manager Howie Roseman got Hurts a top-notch playmaker to work with in wide receiver A.J. Brown, which puts more pressure on him to succeed. But something that may work in Hurts’ favor is having the same play-caller and system for consecutive seasons — something he hasn’t had in a while, and definitely not in the NFL.

Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen confirmed he will be the play-caller, which he took over the middle of last season.

“Just being decisive out there on the field,” Hurts said at an Eagles offseason workout last week. “Knowing pretty much where I’m gonna go with the ball based off the look that they give me. So just, I think there’s a natural maturation there, as I’ve always talked about.”

While Steichen is calling the plays, head coach Nick Sirianni still has his hands all over every aspect of the offense.

“He has a stamp on everything we do,” explained Steichen. “Every play that’s on that call sheet, he makes sure it’s clear, justified, boom , and we’re good to go.”

The Eagles are scheduled to report to training camp on July 26.