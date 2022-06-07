Retired Gaston County Police officer cycling again for suicide awareness

Last summer, retired Gaston County Police Officer Christopher Lowrance pedaled more than 4,000 miles to support the families of police officers who had died by suicide. On Monday, he started another multi-state cycling trip to support the same cause.

Lowrance, 52, said that he initially took up cycling after his retirement from the Gaston County Police Department because he was looking for something that would help clear his mind.

"I told my wife it would be nice to just take my bicycle and ride across the country," he said. "To my surprise, she told me to go do it."

Lowrance worked for the Gaston County Police Department for 28 years, serving as a patrol officer, a sergeant, a K-9 handler, and a SWAT team member. He retired in December 2020, but he still works as a school resource officer at New Hope Elementary School.

Lowrance said that spending years in law enforcement darkened his view of the world.

"When people call you, they're typically not happy. You don't see happy people at work. … You start getting this jaded view of what the world is, and you kind of start thinking how bad the world is. And I wanted to go out I guess and make sure that that wasn't the way it was," he said.

He compared the effects of repeated exposures to trauma to getting sunburned.

While sunburns heal, constant exposure to the sun can eventually result in skin cancer that requires medical attention.

"You got first responders that experience things that the general public has no idea," he said. "It's a compound effect. It's a compound trauma."

Not only do law enforcement and other first responders experience trauma, but it carries a stigma. Many find it difficult to talk about what they are feeling, and suicides are not considered deaths that occurred in the line of duty, even if the suicide is a direct result of the psychological toll of police work, Lowrance said.

Every call that a police officer responds to, "you pick up a piece of that and you carry it with you."

"It kind of creeps up on you to the point where you start experiencing things, you don't really know the source of it," he said.

Last summer, Lowrance, who was then 51, cycled from Oregon to Virginia along the TransAmerica trail, and he raised more than $60,000 for an organization called Blue HELP, an organization that works to reduce the mental health stigma among law enforcement and supports the families of officers who died by suicide. (HELP stands for honor, educate, lead and prevent.) Lowrance said that his trip last summer helped shift his perspective on life.

"I rode over 4,300 miles, and I can tell you that … every single person I encountered was good to me," he said. "There wasn't one person in 4,300 miles, three months on the road, that was not just good to me. And it restores something in you to say, 'Hey, you know, the things that you're experiencing aren't really the things that society is.'"

This summer, Lowrance's trip will be shorter. In the next month, he will travel from Boston through Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York City, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina, eventually ending his route in Charleston, South Carolina.

"I felt like I needed to keep the ball rolling," Lowrance said.

He hopes to reach Charleston by early July in order to watch his daughter's dance competition and avoid July 4 traffic.

As he did last summer, Lowrance will be updating his Facebook page, A Penny for Their Thoughts, as he cycles across the country, and viewers may donate to Blue HELP through that page.

"If my bicycle ride helps just one person, it's worthwhile," he said.

