ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

1-year-old girl rescued from smugglers

By Gabriela Rodríguez
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GzpCC_0g2yl1IF00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – According to reports from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), a 1-year-old girl was separated from her mother by human smugglers, and special agents working in cooperation with Border Patrol, were able to rescue her this weekend.

On Friday, USBP agents assigned to the Santa Teresa, New Mexico, station encountered a migrant family from Mexico – a 37-year-old mother and her 11-year-old son – near McNutt and Anapra roads.

The family was taken to the El Paso Sector Central Processing Center for family verification and processing.

During processing, the mother stated that her 1-year-old daughter was taken from her by human smugglers in Mexico. Border Patrol agents investigated and discovered that the toddler was scheduled to travel to Dallas by bus on Saturday.

Border Patrol agents contacted HSI special agents, who located the child and the smuggler before they departed El Paso by bus.

The child was reunited with her mother.

“This is one more example of the callous and ruthless tactics used by Transnational Criminal Organizations who often use the most vulnerable migrants – children – as a commodity by forcibly taking them away from their families to continue the exploitation for financial gain. This weekend a tragedy was prevented due to the invaluable partnership between Border Patrol agents and special agents from Homeland Security Investigations. I am extremely proud of the intelligence gathering and investigative work by all agents involved in this case that brought an innocent child to safety.”

El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

“Human smugglers are driven by greed,” said Frank B. Burrola, special agent in charge of HSI El Paso. “HSI remains steadfast in our commitment to work closely with our partners to vigorously pursue human smuggling networks that exploit and endanger people who entrust them with their lives.”

The alleged smuggler, Rubye Ramos, 23, was arrested for transporting an undocumented non-citizen.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

New Mexico man accused of human smuggling, possible kidnapping

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents arrested an alleged human smuggler linked to a hostage case. Emigdio Gonzales-Gamboa, 33, was arrested in Anthony, New Mexico and charged with harboring undocumented non-citizens. On June 1, Doña Ana County and HSI special agents responded to a residence in Anthony, New Mexico about a possible […]
ANTHONY, NM
KFOX 14

Two arrested in connection to Lower Valley drive-by

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police say two people have been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting in the Lower Valley on June 1st. 17-year-old Izrael Izaiha Huerta was arrested June 7th by the El Paso Police Gang Unit. 20-year-old Dante Angel Favela was arrested on...
EL PASO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Multiple people rescued, body pulled from border canal

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) — Since water was released into the American Canal less than a week ago, there have been multiple water rescues and one body recovery. On Thursday, the El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue team pulled a body from the canal near the Padres Drive exit off of the Border Highway, EPFD […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman’s body found outside Far East El Paso bar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Police department responded at approximately 6:00 a.m. to a call reporting an unresponsive woman at Cynthia’s Cantina at 11400 Gateway East. Officers on scene concluded that a female in her 40’s was deceased   SDP was assisted by the El Paso Sheriff’s Office major Crimes Unit. They believe […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
State
New Mexico State
Tyler, TX
Crime & Safety
City
El Paso, TX
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
KVIA

El Paso man ejected from truck after crashing into median

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was ejected from his truck in an early Wednesday morning rollover crash in the lower valley, according to El Paso police. Investigators say 50-year-old Juan Galindo was driving northbound on Yarbrough just south of North Loop around...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

17-year-old found shot after car crash in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A 17-year-old boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound early Wednesday morning in west El Paso, according to El Paso police. Investigators say they received a call about a car crash and shots fired at 3:31 a.m. around the 6900 block of Canyon View, near Coronado High School.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Early morning shooting in West El Paso under investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –The El Paso Police Department was dispatched to the 6900 block of Canyon View near Resler for a crash and shots fired call at 3:31 a.m. First officers on scene saw a Silver Nissan Murano crashed into a bus stop sign. Then officers where approached by witnesses who said the people […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Unexpected twist during Wednesday’s testimony in Gaytan murder trial

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Erika Gaytan murder trial continued on Wednesday, where there were more witnesses and videos prepared for the jury. On Wednesday, a video was shown of the accused, Ricardo Marquez, being interrogated by an El Paso Police officer on December 4th, 2019. In this video, he was arrested for Gaytan’s […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Immigration Policy#Smugglers#Cdc#Homeland Security#Usbp#Hsi
KTSM

Driver in critical condition after high speed wreck on I-10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Fabens man is in critical condition after a high speed crash on I-10 early Monday morning. According to officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), 26-year-old Miguel Angel Ortiz was behind the wheel of a 2018 Nissan Rogue, headed eastbound on the shoulder of I-10 near Eastlake in […]
KTSM

MUST SEE: ‘Gustnado’ captured in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Incredible video captured of a ‘Gustnado’ in Far East El Paso is making its rounds on social media. KTSM’s Weather Authority along with the National Weather Service has confirmed this video is real. This is the best defined gustnado recorded in El Paso from the dust swirling in the bottom […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso mother accused of killing her baby gets probation after reaching plea deal

EL PASO - A mother arrested for Capital Murder in the death of her 7-month old son last year has reached a plea deal with the El Paso District Attorney's office. The D.A. said Johnnette Dukes pleaded guilty to Attempted Tampering with Physical Evidence as part of the deal. Dukes is now out of jail The post El Paso mother accused of killing her baby gets probation after reaching plea deal appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Three killed after being ejected from SUV in rollover crash on I-10 east, west of Deming

New Mexico -- Three people were killed in a rollover crash Saturday on I-10 east in an area west of Deming, according to New Mexico State Police. Investigators say there were four people inside a Nissan SUV being towed by a GMC Yukon SUV with four occupants. Investigators say sometime around 10 p.m., the two The post Three killed after being ejected from SUV in rollover crash on I-10 east, west of Deming appeared first on KVIA.
DEMING, NM
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy