The level of community transmission of COVID-19 in Sheboygan County has returned to “Medium” after having been “Low” for about 2 weeks. Last Friday there were 184.67 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people recorded during the previous 7 days; by today (Friday 6/10) there were 284.38, a nearly 54% increase. There were 6.1 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population in the last week, up from 4.9 last Friday. An average of 3.8% of inpatient beds are now occupied by COVID-19 patients for the past 7 days, up slightly in the last week.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO