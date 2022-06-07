ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday Midday Forecast: Storm threat ends, hot week ahead

By Andrew Samet
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy north, with mostly sunny skies south. Highs in upper-80s north to mid-90s south. A 10% chance of showers and storms along the I-30 corridor until 3 pm. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. A 10% chance of showers and storms north of I-20. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: S 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 75. High: 97. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 76. High: 99. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 72. High: 96. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 74. High: 97. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

