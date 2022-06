First of all, I had a moment to reminisce about all things Furr's when I started researching for this article. Furr's was a huge thing in most of our lives. It was a great place to get a ton of food. I remember the days when it was cafeteria style and you had your tray and had people serving food onto your plate. Then you would get to the end and get the evil eye from your parents because they charged by the item.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO