New York City, NY

Stabbing near Times Square leaves man in critical condition

By Wcbs 880 Newsroom
WCBS News Radio 880
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – A man was stabbed and slashed a block away from Times Square and rushed to a hospital in critical condition, police said Tuesday.

The 30-year-old victim was attacked at West 47th Street and Eighth Avenue in the Theater District, just a block from the heart of Times Square.

The victim and another man got into a dispute around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, sparking the street assault.

EMS transported the victim in critical condition to Bellevue Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The stabber fled the scene. Police believe the suspect is between 18 and 25 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

WCBS News Radio 880

