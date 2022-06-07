ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden has only himself to blame for the mess we're in

By Reader submissions
The Desert Sun
 5 days ago

Former President Bill Clinton’s mantra for his presidential campaign was, “It’s the economy, stupid.” Given all the ills currently plaguing our country, ranging from crippling inflation and gas pump prices to surging crime and illegal immigration, I say, “It’s the Biden administration’s policies, stupid.”

President Joe Biden, his administration, and his Democratic loyalists are in deep denial. Instead of being introspective, taking responsibility and developing solutions, they are playing the blame game pointing to everything and everyone but themselves for the untenable state our country is in.

We need new leadership to extract us from this quagmire Biden and his administration have foolishly submerged us in thru their thoughtless, misguided and harmful-to-everyone policies.

George Batavick, La Quinta

Comments / 42

Jon Bloemker
5d ago

Biden has done a remarkable job as president. Look at the things that have changed in the past 1 1/2 years. The Taliban are back in power. Gasoline, diesel, and propane prices have doubled. Crime is out of control with prosecutors in some parts of the country refusing to do their jobs and police afraid of doing their jobs. Illegal immigration is no longer consider illegal. Inflation is approaching an all time high. The stock market and the values of 401(k)s dropping. Name another president with so many accomplishments in so short of time. Given his dementia, he is giving others credit for his actions.

Reply(1)
44
Wesley Blevins
5d ago

Biden has to go and those of like mind with him.he will destroy our way of life and our country people have fought and died for if we let him continue

Reply(2)
28
Joe Beck
5d ago

no it's not his fault ask him it's Trump,Putin,and everyone else who thinks it is his fault ask him if you have an hour or two to listen up and let him do the thing you want me three to see the the best part this is that the world is you know that the the thing ohhhhh

Reply
15
Fox News

Biden executive order defunds the police by another name

Between historic surges in violent crime, frequent calls to "defund the police," and a deluge of soft-on-crime policies emanating from the Democratic Party on a regular basis, President Joe Biden’s recent signing of an executive order that ostensibly advances "effective" policing and strengthens "public safety" likely came as a relief to many Americans.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Beast

Jimmy Kimmel Proves Fox News Wrong by Going Hard at Biden

In the days leading up to Joe Biden’s first in-person late-night interview of his presidency on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Fox News has been up in arms with claims that the appearance proves he’s not taking the country’s myriad problems seriously. But what those complaining neglected to remember is just how serious Jimmy Kimmel can be when he wants to.
CELEBRITIES
