Our view: A first-class show in Union

There is a great deal to be said of tradition, and a prime example is the annual ritual of the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show.

Those who can attend this week’s great event should do so.

The livestock show dates back to 1908 and since then it has become a mainstay of the local area. The rodeo takes center stage for many, but the foundation of the week are the animals and the 4-H and FFA youth who raised them. While there isn’t a carnival this year, there is plenty of fun to be had.

For Union, the event is an important moneymaker. Businesses in town get a huge shot in the arm financially when the livestock show opens, and that kind of economic impact in such a small area goes a long way.

The event owes its success, of course, to the many, many people who support it. From volunteers to those on the EOLS board, all deserve a great deal of thanks from the community for what they do every year.

Without their dedication and determination, the livestock show would not be what it is. It is easy to forget there are local people behind the scenes who give their time and efforts to ensure success. We depend on these people to put together a first-class show, and they do so year in and year out, ensuring the tradition continues.

We are fortunate in a real sense that Union County can look to such an event as the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show every year. Other counties don’t have a tradition that marries the allure of the rodeo and horse racing with Future Farmers of America, 4-H and other service groups in a days-long celebration.

So, if you can, drive over to Union this week and take part in what has become an influential event that delivers fun for just about everyone.

We’re pretty sure you won’t be disappointed.