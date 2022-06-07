ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Trial Underway for Man Accused of Killing Fort Worth Police Officer Garrett Hull

Cover picture for the articleFORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The murder trial for one of three men accused in the murder of Fort Worth Police Officer Garrett Hull is underway. Hull was shot and killed during a an investigation into a string of bar robberies in September 2018. The defendant, Timothy...

WFAA

Woman killed during possible robbery in southwest Dallas, police say

DALLAS — Police are looking for any information regarding a deadly shooting that happened Saturday. The Dallas Police Department said officers were called to the scene on Elderoaks Lane, by the intersection of Hampton Road and West Camp Wisdom Road. Police said a woman was shot multiple times. First...
DALLAS, TX
klif.com

Convicted Murderer Sentenced To Long Prison Term

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – A convicted Fort Worth murderer was sentenced Friday to 99 years in prison. A Tarrant County jury found Jared Seavey guilty of the murder of Vanessa Mayfield whose body was found at the base of a stairwell outside a downtown Fort Worth church in August, 2019.
fox4news.com

Armed hostage taker, who fired at officers, under arrest

FRISCO,TX - After approximately an hour of negotiations, Frisco police took an armed hostage-taker into custody early Thursday morning. At around 3:40 a.m. officers responded to the 3400-block of Continental Drive in reference to a family disturbance call. The caller, from inside the home, told police that Lawrence Porath had entered the residence armed with a handgun.
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

Robber seen on camera breaking into Dallas smoke shop

DALLAS — Police are looking for the suspect that was seen on camera breaking into a smoke shop early Friday morning. According to Dallas police, the robbery happened shortly before 3 a.m. on June 3. The store is on the 8900 block of the East RL Thornton Freeway. Security...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead in Dallas after possible robbery

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman in Dallas was killed early Saturday morning in what police believe may have been a robbery.On June 11, 2022 at about 3:26 a.m., police responded to a shooting call from the 2300 block of Elderoaks Lane.Officers found the victim, an adult woman, had been shot multiple times. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased. She has not been identified pending next of kin notification.Police said the motive appears to be a robbery, but that the circumstances surrounding the victims are still being investigated and that nobody is in custody.Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Philip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or by email at phillip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com. Crimestoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crimestoppers which leads to the arrest and indictment for this or other felony crimes. If you have information about this offense and wish to remain anonymous, please call 214-373-TIPS, between hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Mockingbird Lane

On Monday, June 6, 2022, at approximately 12:47 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call at the Trust Bank located at 1241 W. Mockingbird Lane. Officers found the victim Paul Zapata Ramirez, a 45-year-old male, with a gunshot wound to the neck. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas 19-year-old accused of robbing 6 businesses in 60 minutes

DALLAS - Dallas police say a 19-year-old was arrested for holding up six businesses in less than an hour, hugged his first victim and apologized. Police say Joshua Mora would go on to rob five more Northeast Dallas businesses. One of the victims who was held at gunpoint snapped photos...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Waxahachie infant dies from effects of meth; parents charged

Ellis County sheriff’s deputies arrested the parents of an infant who they say died from the effects of methamphetamine. Shawn Lankford, 43, and Heather Williams, 30, are both charged with murder. In March, the couple’s 6-month-old daughter was rushed from their Waxahachie home to the hospital, where she was...
WAXAHACHIE, TX

