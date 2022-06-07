The Best Air Purifiers for Every Purpose, From Allergies to Smoke

Alright, man: Take a breath, then another, and run a hand through your once-luscious mane. We both know you can feel it, dude. The thinning on top; the thicker sides and back. You can see it, too—your hairline creeping up at your temples, slowly but surely receding toward your crown with the promise of a hatted future full of sunburnt scalps and long, wistful looks in the mirror. Age has made hairless your head, soldier, and baldness is coming—whether you like it or not. But now that we’ve got your existential anxiety racing, we’re gonna take the temp back down by reassuring you that there are options for hair help, and that you aren’t necessarily gonna end up with a Stanley Tucci nog—not that there’s anything wrong with that; he’s a sex symbol! I mean, The Rock? Need we say more? Alright, alright—back to how you can keep your hair as much as possible.

HAIR CARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO