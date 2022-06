Klamath Irrigation District is enrolling eligible acres which meet the DRA’s Small Parcel Program on patron’s behalf. With this enrollment, Klamath Irrigation District is planning to not open laterals and turnouts in the suburban areas in 2022. On 11 May 2022, the Klamath Project Drought Response Agency (DRA)...

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO