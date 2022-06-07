ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dash Egg Cookers Can Boil, Poach Or Scramble Eggs In Minutes—And They’re Just $20 Each

By Tricia Goss
Simplemost
Simplemost
 5 days ago
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Eggs can be great for your health, as eating eggs can boost your protein and potentially improve your “good” cholesterol, among other things. And with the Dash Egg Cooker, cooking eggs in nearly any form couldn’t be much easier.

If you love eggs and are familiar with other Dash products, such as their mini waffle makers, you’ll likely recognize that this could be a cute and helpful addition to your lineup of kitchen appliances. Even if you have never heard of the Dash brand, the features of this egg cooker might intrigue you.

Dash Egg Cooker Features

You can use this rapid egg cooker to prepare eggs faster than you could boil a pot of water on the stove. The Dash Egg Cooker includes all of the accessories you need to make up to six boiled eggs, two poached eggs, one omelet or scrambled eggs. The cooker gives you the option to make hard-, medium- or soft-boiled eggs, too.

The non-stick, dishwasher-safe, color-matching accessories — which you can store inside of the appliance — include:

  • An omelet bowl
  • A two-egg poaching tray
  • A six-egg boiling tray

It also comes with a measuring cup and a recipe guide to prepare eggs in all sorts of scrumptious ways. The power light shows you when eggs are cooking, and the clear lid lets you watch the eggs as they cook. Plus, the auto-shutoff feature ensures your eggs are never overcooked, whether you’re keeping an eye on them or not.

The small size of the egg cooker means it’s easily portable and ideal for dorm rooms, RVs, hotel rooms and small kitchens.

The Dash Egg Cooker has more than 100,000 ratings on Amazon and an average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5. Customers say that the device is simple to use, easy to clean and consistently makes perfectly cooked eggs.

“If you love eggs like I do, this is a must-have,” wrote one reviewer, who shared a photo of her hard-boiled eggs. “It’s fast! It’s easy, simple as set and forget it! Eggs were not overcooked. I am seriously impressed! I love eggs and I’m super picky about overcooked eggs… these were hard-boiled to perfection!”

“It’s convenient, compact and time saving; this kitchen gadget is a game changer! I was hesitant but after reading all the reviews I was ready to try it and I am glad I did. Prep takes 30-45 seconds to fill the appropriate water level, poke the eggs and place in tray. Three eggs take about 7 minutes, six eggs takes about 11-12 minutes,” wrote another customer.

The Dash Egg Cooker comes in seven colors such as aqua, yellow and dream blue and is available on Amazon for $19.99.

Simplemost

Simplemost

