Two women were shot in Gentilly on Saturday night and man was shot in New Orleans East on Sunday, bringing the weekend tally of gun-related injuries in the city to seven. The New Orleans Police Department reported the two incidents Sunday following a bulletin about a quadruple shooting, in which four people were shot leaving an unidentified venue in he 3900 block of Tulane Avenue early Sunday morning.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO