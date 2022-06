Several legendary cars from McLaren will be appearing in a special exhibit in the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, from next week. The newest exhibit will feature iconic racing and road creations of the legendary marque created by Bruce McLaren, one of motorsport’s legendary all-rounders who fashioned his eponymous marque in his own image. Opening to the public on June 18, in the Charles Nearburg Family Gallery on the museum’s second floor, the display will feature iconic McLarens from both before and after the untimely death at Goodwood in 1970 of one of the great driver/engineers.

