Governor Phil Murphy today announced the appointment of Maria Del Valle Koch, Esq. as Director and Chief Judge of the Division of Workers’ Compensation within the New Jersey Department of Labor & Workforce Development. This appointment comes after previous Director Russell Wojtenko, Jr. was confirmed by the Senate as a Superior Court judge on May 26, 2022. Effective immediately, Del Valle Koch will lead the Division, continuing its mission of ensuring New Jersey workers receive fair and timely compensation benefits for work-related injuries.

