ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Fed's new framework ages fast

By KATE DAVIDSON, AUBREE ELIZA WEAVER
POLITICO
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the...

www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Inflation again wallops Biden’s America

THE PLOT TO SUBVERT THE ELECTION — VIRGINIA THOMAS, the wife of Justice CLARENCE THOMAS, tried to get 29 Arizona state legislators to overturn the results of the election and keep DONALD TRUMP in power in late 2020, WaPo’s Emma Brown reveals. The paper previously reported Ginni Thomas had sent emails to two of them, but the newly obtained emails via Arizona’s public records law shows 27 more of them now.
BUSINESS
POLITICO

The battle over crypto oversight

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

LinkedIn registers in-house lobbyists

Presented by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. LINKEDIN WANTS TO CONNECT: Networking platform LinkedIn is growing its lobbying footprint, registering in-house lobbyists for the first time last month, a newly filed disclosure shows. The company’s lobbying team includes head of U.S. policy Catlin O’Neill, a former Meta lobbyist and ex-chief of staff to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; Josh Connolly, a former chief of staff to Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.); and Joel ​Miller, a former chief of staff to former FCC Commissioner Mike O’Rielly and an Information Technology Industry Council alum.
ECONOMY
POLITICO

Biden's LNG plans on thin ice after explosion

With help from Josh Siegel and Catherine Morehouse. Programming announcement: Starting June 27, Morning Energy will be exclusively available to POLITICO Pro subscribers. Subscription benefits include access to the must-read daily Morning Energy newsletter and POLITICO Pro’s exclusive suite of nonpartisan news, real-time intelligence, in-depth analysis, bill tracking and research tools. Please visit our website to continue receiving Morning Energy and to learn more about a POLITICO Pro subscription. Additionally, on June 27 POLITICO will launch Power Switch, a new energy- and climate-focused consumer newsletter. This will be a high-level newsletter focused on the larger conversation around the politics and policy of the energy transition.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
POLITICO

The court decision that could defang federal health agencies

WELCOME TO FRIDAY PULSE — ICYMI: The Jan. 6 hearings began last night. Send news and tips to sowermohle@politico.com and kmahr@politico.com. HOW SCOTUS COULD UNRAVEL AGENCY AUTHORITIES — The Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling this month hobbling the Biden administration’s efforts to rein in greenhouse gases — but its impact could weaken Washington’s power to oversee wide swaths of American life well beyond climate change.
CONGRESS & COURTS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Lummis
Person
Wilma Mankiller
Person
Gary Gensler
Person
Jelena Mcwilliams
POLITICO

Donald Trump told the House Freedom Caucus he's open to hosting a rally with Mary Miller in her member-on-member primary against Rodney Davis.

HFC members had pushed the former president to show further support for Miller, who belongs to the caucus. Illinois Bound? During a Tuesday meeting with the House Freedom Caucus, Donald Trump raised the idea of traveling to Illinois later this month to do a rally with Rep. Mary Miller ahead of her primary race against Rep. Rodney Davis, three sources tell POLITICO.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Treasury Department#Politics Federal#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Americans#Republicans
POLITICO

Inside Biden's mouthpiece army

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Setota Hailemariam. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. Every Wednesday at 11 a.m., about two dozen Democratic media-friendly “talkers” convene on Zoom, often...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
POLITICO

Moscow blasted for sending Ukrainians to firing squad

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Top human rights experts are slamming the death sentences handed down by a Russian-backed court in eastern Ukraine this week against two Britons and a Moroccan who were fighting with the Ukrainian army against Russian troops and their separatist allies.
POLITICS
POLITICO

Where extreme sexism is behind a conservative uprising

Hi, Women Rule readers. I’m Catherine Kim, an assistant editor at POLITICO Magazine. I’m filling in for Katie this week with a dispatch from South Korea, a place that I call home. Got thoughts on Korean politics? BLACKPINK? The best naengmyeon place in Seoul? Email me at ckim@politico.com or dm me on Twitter. Thank you to Maya Parthasarathy for helping to put this newsletter together.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy