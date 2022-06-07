ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enhanced risk of severe weather for southwest Neb. Tuesday

 5 days ago
Here is the latest information on today's severe weather potential. Also included...

Neb. Game and Parks encourages hunter education course

It may not feel like it, but hunting seasons are less than three months away. Early summer is the time to start thinking about obtaining Hunter Education certification. In Nebraska, Firearm Hunter Education is required for anyone age 12-29 hunting any species with a firearm, air gun, or muzzleloader. Bowhunter Education is required for anyone age 12-29 hunting deer, antelope, elk or bighorn sheep with archery equipment. Persons must be at least 11 to take any of Nebraska Hunter Education course.
Nebraska named among top states to land a remote job

Nebraska has been ranked among the top 10 states to land a remote job, according to a new analysis by a company that specializes in remote and flexible jobs. The rankings by FlexJobs do not reflect the overall volume of remote jobs in each state. Rather, they are based on the ratio of available remote jobs to active job seekers in a state.
Trooper Hadaway wins Nebraska Inspector Championships

Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Trooper John Hadaway captured first place honors and Trooper Tim Baumann finished as runner-up in the Nebraska Inspector Championships held over the weekend in Grand Island. Trooper Hadaway is a 12-year veteran of NSP, stationed in Broken Bow, and is assigned to the Carrier Enforcement Division....
Busy weekend wraps-up Click It or Ticket campaign

LINCOLN, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have concluded the annual Click It or Ticket campaign with a busy weekend across the state. During the two-week initiative, troopers removed from the road 40 impaired drivers and cited 47 people for seat belt or child safety restraint violations. Click It or Ticket was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $24,780 from the NDOT – Highway Safety Office.
Gov. Ricketts: Keeping mental health a priority

Mental illness is a national public health issue that affects Nebraska as well. During my time as Governor, we’ve made mental health a priority and have rolled out several programs to identify mental illness and get Nebraska’s students, veterans, and others the care they need. As a result...
Search continues for inmates who escaped from Missouri jail

BARRY COUNTY —The United State's Marshals and law enforcement authorities continue the search for three inmates who escaped from the Barry County Jail in southwest Missouri, according to the sheriff's department. They may have traveled through Kansas. Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Christopher Allen Blevins are considered...
USDA offering nationwide waiver for baby formula

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering nationwide waivers to increase access to infant formula for families in need as states receive and distribute imported infant formula made available by the Biden-Harris Administration’s Operation Fly Formula, according to a media release from the agency. USDA...
Gov. Ricketts announces initiative to improve mental healthcare access for military, veterans, families

LINCOLN, Neb.- Governor Pete Ricketts announced Nebraska’s participation in the Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide among Service Members, Veterans, and Their Families. Nebraska is one of 35 states taking part in the initiative from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA) and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will be the lead agencies on the program. The two-year initiative will identify gaps in care and drive enhancements to the state’s mental health services.
Suspect identified: Armed man arrested near Justice Kavanaugh's house

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man carrying a gun, a knife and zip ties was arrested Wednesday near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house in Maryland after threatening to kill the justice. Nicholas John Roske of Simi Valley, California, who was identified in a criminal complaint charging him with the attempted murder of a Supreme Court justice, was dressed in black when he arrived by taxi just after 1 a.m. outside Kavanaugh's home in a Washington suburb.
With new senator, Nebraska abortion opponents gain ground

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Abortion-rights opponents inched closer to a filibuster-proof super-majority in the Nebraska Legislature on Tuesday that would let them outlaw the procedure if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its landmark legalization ruling, as it appears poised to do. The shift came with Gov. Pete Ricketts’ appointment...
