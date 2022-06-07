Enhanced risk of severe weather for southwest Neb. Tuesday

It may not feel like it, but hunting seasons are less than three months away. Early summer is the time to start thinking about obtaining Hunter Education certification. In Nebraska, Firearm Hunter Education is required for anyone age 12-29 hunting any species with a firearm, air gun, or muzzleloader. Bowhunter Education is required for anyone age 12-29 hunting deer, antelope, elk or bighorn sheep with archery equipment. Persons must be at least 11 to take any of Nebraska Hunter Education course.

