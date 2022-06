The first significant heat wave of the season, according to forecasters, has reached San Diego County, and temperatures are only expected to increase through the weekend. Temperatures began rising earlier this week and an excessive heat warning for the deserts of San Diego County went into effect on Thursday. It's set to expire at 8 p.m. Sunday after days of extreme temperatures that could be up to 15 degrees above average for this time of year.

