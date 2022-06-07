ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

10 players to watch at Colts' minicamp

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts are set to begin mandatory minicamp Tuesday, marking the first time that players have to be on the field during offseason workouts.

Though the pads are still in storage and no contact is permitted for the three-day minicamp, this added time to work against each other will go a long way leading up to training camp.

Here are 10 players to watch during Colts’ minicamp this week:

1

CB Kenny Moore II

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

The biggest reason to keep an eye on Moore will be due to the contract situation he finds himself in. With two years left on his deal, Moore is looking to rework his current contract because he feels underpaid. That has led to him conducting a soft holdout during voluntary OTAs where he’s present but not participating. Moore arrived for his physical on Monday so signs point to him avoiding any fines during minicamp.

2

LB Darius Leonard

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Leonard is still dealing with the ankle injury that hindered him during the 2021 season. He had a procedure done during the 2021 summer but it never got right. Now, the Colts are keeping him off the field during the offseason workouts while they try to figure out how to correct the issue once and for all. Hopefully, we will get to see Leonard on the field a bit this week.

3

DE Yannick Ngakoue

AP Photo/David Becker

Like Moore, Ngakoue has been among the few players to not participate in voluntary OTAs thus far. However, it isn’t because of his contract. Ngakoue has been working with his trainer throughout the offseason but is expected to show up for minicamp. Unless he has an excused absence from the team, the Colts could fine Ngakoue if he doesn’t show up. Should he arrive for minicamp, this would be the first time we see him in Colts gear this offseason.

5

Bernhard Raimann

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Though Matt Pryor has been leading the competition at left tackle while the team goes through workouts without pads, most eyes will be on the rookie in Raimann to see just how far he needs to go before he can take over the starting left tackle role. The rookie has picked things up quickly, but we may get a better idea as to how much development he has left.

6

WR Parris Campbell

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Campbell has been healthy throughout the offseason and because of that, he has been making play after play. Given his wild injury history, Colts fans are going to want to see it before they believe it during the regular season. But if Campbell continues to dominate as he has during OTAs, it’s going to be hard for fans to not get excited about that potential yet again.

7

WR Ashton Dulin

AP Photo/AJ Mast

The wide receiver room has plenty of open spots up for grabs this offseason, and Dulin appears to be making a case for a larger role than he’s previously seen during his first three seasons. While the Colts are pushing Alec Pierce to compete for a starting role, they also see a very high ceiling for Dulin.

8

CB Isaiah Rodgers

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

One of the popular breakout candidates across the NFL. Entering his third season, Rodgers will be a key factor in the secondary. Regardless of what happens with Kenny Moore, the Colts are hoping Rodgers can continue developing into a starting asset on the boundary while he competes with the next player on this list.

9

CB Brandon Facyson

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

While Moore has been a non-participant throughout OTAs, it has given Rodgers and Facyson more reps to compete for the No. 3 cornerback role. Both players have had strong showings this spring and have made some notable plays down the field. While Rodgers is a favorite to breakout, Facyson has experience working with Gus Bradley for more than one season.

10

TE Kylen Granson

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

As Mo Alie-Cox becomes the starting tight end, there will be a competition to see who wins the TE2 role behind him. That currently belongs to the second-year player in Granson, who will be fending off gargantuan third-round pick Jelani Woods. Granson is currently the favorite to win the role as he looks to gain some momentum heading into training camp.

11

S Julian Blackmon

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Coming off of a torn Achilles he suffered during practice in 2021, Blackmon returned to the field for the first time since surgery last week. The third-year safety holds a huge role in the defense so we’ll want to see just how much he’s participating in minicamp. The Colts are hopeful that Blackmon can be a full-go during training camp.

