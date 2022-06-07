Police make arrest for vandalism to ‘Bewitched’ statue in Salem

EUGENE, Ore. -- A person took their own life at a gun range just south of Eugene this morning, deputies say. At about 11 a.m. today police responded to a reported gunshot wound at Northwest Arsenal, a gun range near Interstate 5 south of Eugene. Police and medical personnel responded to the scene, but the victim was reported as deceased a few minutes later.
ALBANY, Ore. -- A suspected burglar was arrested yesterday morning after a car chase that ended with four seriously damaged vehicles, Albany police say. Officials said that on June 8 at about 9:30 a.m. Albany police received a report of a suspicious person at a local convenience store. Police say that when they arrived, they noted that the suspect’s car matched the description of a stolen car. Police later confirmed that the vehicle had indeed been stolen from a dealership in Salem. Police add that when they approached the suspect, later identified as Grant Tyler Rasband, 24, of Salem, he drove off and led police on a chase through town.
PLYMOUTH – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office reports a concerned citizen found a pipe bomb Thursday near South 895 Private Road Southeast off McNary Road. The Richland Police Department Bomb Squad responded. Law enforcement has only provided limited details but confirms the pipe bomb was taken care of.
EUGENE, Ore. -- One man was sent to the hospital after he was allegedly stabbed by another man in Eugene. At 2:27 a.m. Thursday morning Eugene Police said they responded to reports of a stabbing with the suspect being chased by witnesses in the area of East 13th and Mill Street in Eugene.
LOWELL, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the human remains found late last month near West Boundary Road. On May 26, the LCSO responded to a call and found human remains near West Boundary Road in Lowell. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had died in suspicious circumstances several weeks before the remains were found. Investigators with the LCSO have not yet been able to identify the victim and have released more details about the remains in an effort to get the public’s help in identifying them.
SHERIDAN, Ore — Investigators say two people were discovered dead at a remote property in rural Yamhill County last week, both of them having suffered gunshot wounds. Around 7:30 p.m. on May 30, deputies from the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at a home in the 11000 block of Southwest Dupee Valley Road — a large, remote property roughly between McMinnville and the town of Sheridan.
EUGENE, Ore. -- Investigators with the Eugene Police Department are seeking any clues that will lead to finding the killer of Janet Shanahan. Family and friends are adding renewed energy to the search by offering a $45,000 reward for the identification, arrest and conviction of her killer. On April 21,...
LCSO release – At approximately 10:30pm Wednesday night the Sheriff’s Office received a call about an overdue surfer in the area of Heceta Beach north of Florence. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue along with United States Coast Guard personnel responded and began searching the area. Close to noon Thursday, Coast Guard personnel located a deceased subject in the water not far from where the overdue surfer was believed to have been surfing. The identity of the involved is being withheld at this time. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
Marion County formally approves ongoing contract to provide law-enforcement services to AuroraThe Marion County Board of Commissioners approved the contract between the Marion County Sheriff's Office and Aurora for continued police patrols and services over the coming fiscal year, July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. MCSO Cmdr. Jeff Stutrud presented the board with the contract in the amount of $213,129, saying that the sheriff's office deems the ongoing arrangement as mutually beneficial. "This is actually a contract that we have had since about 2016," Stutrud said. "Currently, we have deputy (Pete) Walker assigned to work in the city. It's...
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police have arrested a man who’s accused of committing over 30 armed robberies at businesses throughout the metro area over the past two months. He’s accused of robbing stores, hotels, restaurants and gas stations between April 7th and June 7th. Police say he robbed a coffee shop and bar in North Portland within an hour and 20 minutes on Tuesday afternoon.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (June 9, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is reporting that on Sunday, June 5, 2022 Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies and Gresham Police officers performed a joint traffic enforcement mission to reduce reckless and impaired driving, and locate and recover stolen vehicles. In total, during...
Warning: Although no one was killed in the following video, it does contain a collision that some viewers might find upsetting. The video starts the same way as so many do in your feed and mine. A bunch of cool cars are turning out from a smaller road onto a bigger one, looking like they’re leaving a car show. We’ve seen enough of these things that we’re already expecting some Mustang-driving clown to get a little over excited with his right foot application and end up pirouetting into the scenery, or maybe to veer left, then right, trying to catch a slide, before mildly T-boning another innocent car coming the other way.
