Police make arrest for vandalism to ‘Bewitched’ statue in Salem

LOWELL, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the human remains found late last month near West Boundary Road. On May 26, the LCSO responded to a call and found human remains near West Boundary Road in Lowell. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had died in suspicious circumstances several weeks before the remains were found. Investigators with the LCSO have not yet been able to identify the victim and have released more details about the remains in an effort to get the public’s help in identifying them.

LOWELL, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO