Director, choreographer, and Arties committee member (as well as Artie archivist) Doug Weyand stepped in as "puppeteer" with a shorter, hand-held version of Artie Award co-founder Anthony Chase to join Theater Talk co-host Peter Hall in introducing Tom Calderone (via video). Calderone, President and CEO of Buffalo Toronto Public Media offered a video welcome. It was the first time in three decades Chase has missed the awards ceremony. And, as you can hear, Chase has recovered from a brief illness.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO