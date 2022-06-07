ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Johnson Survives Vote & Apple Unleashes Updates: What You Need2Know

By Jack Gallop
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SpMqZ_0g2yMZ4x00

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, addresses his Cabinet during his weekly Cabinet meeting in Downing Street on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 in London. Johnson was meeting his Cabinet and trying to patch up his tattered authority on Tuesday after surviving a no-confidence vote that has left him a severely weakened leader. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP)

Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!

Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Tuesday, June 7, 2022:

UKRAINE: BRITAIN TO SEND ADVANCED MISSILES

A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened retaliation if Western nations supplied Ukraine with long-range missiles, Britain announced it will follow the United States’ lead in providing advanced weapons to Ukraine to combat Russia’s attack in the east. On the ground, heavy fighting in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk carries on, particularly in the key battleground city of Severodonetsk with "the situation changing from hour to hour" amid street-by-street battles, according to a local government official. REUTERS

JOHNSON SURVIVES NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a bruising vote of confidence and will remain in office — for now. Johnson won the support of 211 out of the 359 Conservative members of Parliament, showing a lack of confidence from 148; had 180 voted against Johnson’s leadership, he would have been ousted as prime minister. The vote was a result of Johnson facing intense scrutiny for revelations that he and his staff held boozy parties on government property when Covid restrictions locked down the rest of Britain. The outcome of the no-confidence vote was widely predicted, but experts say the fact that a vote took place at all represents his standing as a weakened leader whose days in office are likely numbered. AP

MIDTERM PRIMARIES CONTINUE

California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota are hosting primary elections today as voters choose their party nominees for U.S. Senate and House races in November. Though most incumbent governors and senators remain in the driver’s seat ahead of the November elections, one Senate race to keep an eye on is in Iowa. Seven Democratic candidates are battling for a nomination to challenge Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley, a Trump-endorsed senator on the front line of lawmaker pressure to act on gun violence after three people died in a shooting at a church in Ames, Iowa. Also making headlines is the race in a newly created district in Montana, where former Trump cabinet member Ryan Zinke is seeking the GOP nomination. AP

Congrats to the winners, whose prize is to run in another election. Politics!

MUSK THREATENS TO END TWITTER DEAL

Elon Musk is threatening to pull the plug on his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter, accusing the social media company of hiding information about the number of spam accounts on the platform. Twitter says around 5% are fake accounts, but the Tesla CEO has called that into question on multiple occasions. In a letter to Twitter’s Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde, Musk alleged that Twitter is “actively resisting and thwarting his information rights,” and an attorney representing Musk said the billionaire reserves his right to terminate the merger agreement. Shares of Twitter were slightly down yesterday as the stock is trading well below Musk’s buyout offer of $54.20 per share, likely indicating investor skepticism about the deal closing. CHEDDAR

Elon Musk and Twitter are officially the “will-they-won’t-they” of the summer.

AMLO SNUBS SUMMIT OF THE AMERICAS

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will not attend this week’s Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. The move comes in protest over President Joe Biden’s decision not to invite the governments of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua due to their “lack of democratic space and human rights situations,” according to a Biden official. AMLO — Obrador is known by his initials — will send Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard in his stead, though AMLO said he plans to meet with Biden at the White House next month. The Summit of the Americas will involve discussions about Covid relief, climate change and economic growth. NBC NEWS

BIDEN BOOSTS SOLAR PRODUCTION

In a move to expand renewable energy at home, President Joe Biden is providing a two-year tariff exemption on solar panels imported from four Asian nations. An ongoing investigation into whether Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam are violating U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods has stalled solar projects in the United States; one energy consultant estimated that 64% of solar additions in 2022 were "in jeopardy" of not being completed. Additionally, Biden will invoke the Defense Production Act to boost domestic solar production, which has struggled to compete with cheap imports in the past. AXIOS

MAJOR APPLE UPDATES

At its Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple announced big changes during its keynote address. The update grabbing a lot of attention on social media is the new iMessage feature that allows users to edit or unsend messages. Apple also announced that iPhone users will now be able to add widgets on the lock screen to speed up access to information such as upcoming calendar events and the weather. With OS Ventura, Mac users will be able to share Safari tabs, hand off FaceTime calls to other devices and use an iPhone as a webcam. Tech reporter Mark Gurman noted that this year’s keynote focused on overdue problem solving, “introducing a bunch of small features to make our lives on Macs and iPhones and Watches just a bit easier.” CHEDDAR

So much will be left unsent.

JETBLUE SWEETENS SPIRIT OFFER

In other buyout news, JetBlue’s relentless bid to take over rival budget airline Spirit continues. JetBlue has upped its ante, now offering Spirit shareholders $31.50 per share in cash, including $30 once the deal closes in addition to a prepayment of $1.50 per share from a higher reverse breakup fee, should the deal fall through because of antitrust reasons. JetBlue raised that fee by $150 million to $350 million in another attempt to top Frontier’s offer to purchase Spirit, which includes $250 million in breakup fees. Frontier had initially agreed to buy Spirit for $3 billion. JetBlue made a $3.6 billion offer, which Spirit rejected due to the potential antitrust issues. Spirit shareholders will vote Friday on its deal with Frontier. FOX BUSINESS

‘TOP GUN’ SUED MID-FLIGHT

Since its release 11 days ago, Tom Cruise’s hit action film “Top Gun: Maverick” has hauled in roughly $550 million, maintaining an incredible momentum from a record-breaking opening weekend. However, a lawsuit filed yesterday is accusing “Maverick” maker Paramount of copyright infringement. The family of author Ehud Yonay says the studio failed to reacquire the rights to his 1983 article “Top Guns,” which inspired the original 1986 film “Top Gun.” Yonay’s family allegedly filed a notice in 2018 reclaiming the copyright to the story. They seek an injunction to block Paramount from further exploiting the sequel. THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

“You too, huh?” —Mariah Carey to Tom Cruise

LEFTOVERS: STRAWBERRY FROSTY

That’s right. Starting this week, Wendy’s is putting the Strawberry Frosty on the menu. For a limited time, the strawberry-flavored treat will be sold at restaurants across the U.S. after the dessert had a successful campaign at Wendy’s locations in Canada. While the iconic Chocolate Frosty will still be available, strawberry will replace vanilla and become just the second new flavor added in the U.S. in the past 16 years. In 2019, Wendy’s sold a Birthday Cake Frosty for the chain’s 50th birthday, while the Vanilla Frosty was introduced in 2006. CNN

A nice dessert option to try after a Mexican Pizza.

CHEDDAR EXPLAINS

The Real Reason Schools Give Kids Summers Off

Pop quiz: Why do kids have summers off from school? It’s because, back in the day, they had to help out on farms, right? This may be the most cited reason, but it doesn’t even make sense: Most crops are planted in the spring and harvested in the fall. The real reason for summer break has a lot more to do with urban families than rural kids. YOUTUBE

Need2Know Podcast Note: The Need2Know podcast is taking a break for now. We're looking forward to bringing you more context and analysis on the big stories of the day in a few weeks. In the meantime, check out our archive on Apple or Spotify, or watch on YouTube, and send us your feedback!

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Hot summer could lead to rolling blackouts

We are already starting to feel the effects of summer. Heat waves in Texas and California are already sending temperatures soaring. That could spell trouble for the nation's power supply. there are new concerns about outages in many areas of the country. Cheddar's Shannon Lanier explains the two main causes of blackouts, and what states are doing to keep the lights on and the air conditioning running.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cheddar News

Actor McConaughey Calls for Gun Legislation at White House

Actor Matthew McConaughey holds an image of Alithia Ramirez, 10, who was killed in the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, as he speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Academy Award–winning actor Matthew McConaughey took...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
South Dakota State
State
Montana State
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Cabinet#Need2know#Russian#Western#Reuters#British#Conservative#Parliament
Cheddar News

Queen Latifah on Ending the Stigma Around Obesity, New Film 'Hustle'

Actor, entertainer, and hip hop icon Queen Latifah is partnering with It's Bigger Than Me, an initiative with the goal of ending the stigma around obesity. She joined Cheddar News to discuss how she is working toward educating others and having important conversations about the social struggles that come with obesity. “We can’t let the Queen Latifah’s of the world not exist. We need people to care about other people," the "Hustle" star said.
CELEBRITIES
Cheddar News

Energy Emergency: U.S. Braces for Summer Blackouts and Surging Electricity Prices

High voltage towers at sunset background. Credit: Anton Petrus via Getty Images. The U.S. Department of Energy has some advice for Americans this summer: keep a flashlight handy and maybe an ice box because power outages are looming. The warning comes as air conditioning units are powered on across the country, and many experts agree that the U.S. grid isn't ready for the increased demand for electricity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cheddar News

MLK Jr. Grandaughter Yolanda Renee King on the March For Our Lives Return to DC

March For Our Lives will be returning this weekend to Washington, DC, in the wake of the recent mass shooting seen throughout the country. Marchers include Yolanda Renee King, the only granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr. She joined Cheddar News to discuss the importance of the march and activism in general. "I just think that it's so important to have these rallies because we need to demand to our leaders and politicians that they pass legislation and that and we actually need to see action," she said.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Malaysia
Country
Cuba
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Thailand
Country
Vietnam
Cheddar News

Elon Musk's World: Starlink IPO Delay, Twitter Data & BYD Batteries

Michelle Castillo joined Closing Bell to break down Elon Musk's announcement to SpaceX employees that the Starlink internet business might not see itself as an IPO until 2025, Twitter planning to hand over the user data he requested as a condition of the acquisition, and Warren Buffet-backed Chinese EV company BYD stating it will be supplying batteries to Tesla "very soon."
INDUSTRY
Cheddar News

Saudi-Backed LIV Golf Tour Begins With Dustin Johnson & Phil Mickelson, Without Tiger Woods

A controversial professional golf tour backed by Saudi Arabia tees off on Thursday. Today, two-time Major winner Dustin Johnson announced he's resigned from the PGA Tour ahead of headlining the Saudi-backed tour, called the LIV Golf Invitation Series. The announcement comes as the PGA tour has threatened disciplinary action for its golfers who take part in the Saudi golf league event, which will also feature notable golf stars like Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia; however, LIV Golf's CEO, Greg Norman, told The Washington Post that Tiger Woods rejected a contract worth 'high nine digits' to play in the tour. Chris Bumbaca, reporter for USA Today Sports, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
GOLF
Cheddar News

Pressure to Settle $1 Billion Claim From Nassar Survivors Against FBI

Survivors of Larry Nassar, including Olympian Simone Biles, are seeking $1 billion in damages from the FBI due to its failure to investigate the former gymnastics team doctor convicted of committing years of serial sexual abuse of minors. Jack Queen, a senior reporter at Law360, joined Cheddar News to break down the legal grounds of this case. "This is one of the biggest black eyes that the Bureau has faced in generations, quite frankly, and the FBI has taken full responsibility and admitted that it completely botched this investigation," he said. "So, there's a lot of pressure to settle."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy