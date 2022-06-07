The Offer - Episode 1.09 - It's Who We Are - Press Release

The Essex Serpent wrapped up its six episodes this week. I was really looking forward to this miniseries because it checked a lot of boxes for me. A dark, mysterious period drama starring Tom Hiddleston (Will Ransome) and Frank Dillane (Luke Garrett), who I enjoyed in Fear the Walking Dead. The series is based on the gothic romance novel of the same name by Sarah Perry. The lead writer is Anna Symon (Deep Water, Mrs Willson, and Dark Matters), though she didn’t write every episode. Clio Barnard directed the entire series, and her credits include Ali & Ava and Dark River. She only has a total of 9 credits – none of which I’d heard of. Perhaps a lot of the pacing problems are due to inexperience?

