The Offer - Episode 1.09 - It's Who We Are - Press Release

“Made for Love” has been canceled at HBO Max after two seasons, Variety has confirmed exclusively. “We are tremendously grateful for the truly spectacular journey of these past two seasons, courtesy of Alissa Nutting, Christina Lee, Cristin, Billy, Ray and the entire ‘Made for Love’ cast and creative team – especially Zelda the talking dolphin and everyone’s favorite synthetic love interest, Diane,” representatives for HBO Max said in a statement Friday. “Like a Gogol chip, the series will always be on our minds.”
Comments / 0