The Offer - Episode 1.09 - It's Who We Are - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpisode 109: It’s Who We Are (Available to stream: Thursday, June 9)...

Tom Swift - Episode 1.05 - ...And The Crashed Cotillion - Press Release

While hosting the tech event of the year at Swift Enterprises, Tom (Tian Richards) embarks on a daring gambit to stop a security breach – and to do so, he’ll have to get extremely close to the mysterious Rowan (Albert Mwangi), whose undeniable chemistry with Tom complicates the question of whether Rowan is a shadowy adversary or a guardian angel. Meanwhile, Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray), Isaac (Marquise Vilsón) and Lorraine (April Parker Jones) look to Tom to shore up the corporation’s standing with powerful investors, and Lino (guest star Donovin Miller) struggles to understand his inexplicably heightened physical abilities.
In the Dark - Episode 4.0...

Urphy (Perry Mattfeld) accidentally sets off a chain of events that have near fatal consequences for Felix (Morgan Krantz). Meanwhile, Leslie's (Marianne Rendón) quick thinking buys everyone a little breathing room.
The Flash - Episode 8.20 - Negative, Part Two - Press Release

SEASON FINALE - With The Flash (Grant Gustin) still reeling from everything that just happened, the rest of the team rallies to support him when he needs it the most. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Eric Wallace (#820). Original airdate 6/29/2022.
Made for Love - Cancelled by HBO Max

“Made for Love” has been canceled at HBO Max after two seasons, Variety has confirmed exclusively. “We are tremendously grateful for the truly spectacular journey of these past two seasons, courtesy of Alissa Nutting, Christina Lee, Cristin, Billy, Ray and the entire ‘Made for Love’ cast and creative team – especially Zelda the talking dolphin and everyone’s favorite synthetic love interest, Diane,” representatives for HBO Max said in a statement Friday. “Like a Gogol chip, the series will always be on our minds.”
Dynasty - Episode 5.16 - My Family, My Blood - Press Release

"My Family, My Blood" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV) THE CARRINGTON WAY - Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Blake (Grant Show) come up with a plan to beat Ben (guest star Brett Tucker) and Cristal (Daniela Alonso) strongly advises against it. Dominique (Michael Michele) works hard to keep herself out of the family drama, no matter how much Ben tries to drag her in. Meanwhile, Adam (Sam Underwood) continues to push Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) to let him on her FSN show to promote his newest medical find. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) tries to set up Culhane (Robert C. Riley), and he wants no part of it. Alexis seems to have a major change of heart.
The Time Traveler's Wife - 1.4 - Review

The Time Traveler’s Wife “Episode Four” was once again written by Steven Moffat and was directed by David Nutter. It’s hard to believe that the series is almost done. Once again, I have to praise Rose Leslie (Clare) and Theo James (Henry) for really delivering outstanding performances by bringing such nuance to these characters. It has to be difficult enough to play the same character at different ages, but how much more difficult to mash it up like this?
SpoilerTV is Looking for Writers for 2022/23

BEFORE YOU SEND IN YOUR SUBMISSION PLEASE MAKE SURE YOU HAVE READ AND UNDERSTOOD ALL THE INFORMATION BELOW. With the 2021/22 season over, we are looking at increasing our coverage of various shows. So we are putting out a call for writers to join our team here at SpoilerTV (We currently stand at 70+ members). We're now covering more shows than ever and want to make sure we cater for as many fans as possible.
Evil - Season 3 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 3 of Evil has started airing on Paramount. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the...
The Essex Serpent - Entire Series - Review

The Essex Serpent wrapped up its six episodes this week. I was really looking forward to this miniseries because it checked a lot of boxes for me. A dark, mysterious period drama starring Tom Hiddleston (Will Ransome) and Frank Dillane (Luke Garrett), who I enjoyed in Fear the Walking Dead. The series is based on the gothic romance novel of the same name by Sarah Perry. The lead writer is Anna Symon (Deep Water, Mrs Willson, and Dark Matters), though she didn’t write every episode. Clio Barnard directed the entire series, and her credits include Ali & Ava and Dark River. She only has a total of 9 credits – none of which I’d heard of. Perhaps a lot of the pacing problems are due to inexperience?
