LOOK: The NFL's most underrated defenders in 2022

While there are many NFL stars, there are a good number of players who seemingly go under the radar despite solid play. The Arizona Cardinals have a number of underrated players on their roster — tight end Maxx Williams, tackle Kelvin Beachum, linebacker Markus Golden and safety Jalen Thompson.

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar gave us the league’s most underrated offensive players. He now has given us his most underrated defensive players in the league, although he did conspicuously omit the Cardinals’ Jalen Thompson.

Check out who he names as the most underrated defenders right now and read his full post for complete analysis.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

© Syndication: PackersNews

© Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

© Syndication: The Record

© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

© John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

© Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

© Syndication: The Enquirer

© (AP Photo/John Raoux)

© Syndication: PackersNews

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr.

© Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports