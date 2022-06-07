ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dustin Johnson becomes latest to resign from PGA Tour membership

By Ryan Lavner
Golf Channel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdd Dustin Johnson to the list of players who has resigned from the PGA Tour to play in the LIV Golf Invitational Series. At the introductory press conference Tuesday at the Centurion Club outside London, Johnson said that he is planning to play only the eight-event LIV series and the major...

Phil Mickelson
Golf Channel

Amari Avery wins 2 matches, U.S. takes 5-point lead in Curtis Cup

ARDMORE, Pa. – Amari Avery won two more matches Saturday to help the United States take an 8 1/2-3 1/2 lead over Great Britain and Ireland in the Curtis Cup, with eight singles matches set for Sunday at Merion Golf Club. Avery, the 18-year-old Riverside, California, player, who is...

