Where better for two actors to exchange vows than onstage? Ophelia Lovibond and Henry Pettigrew met and fell in love while starring together in The Effect at the Sheffield Crucible. Seven years later – following Henry’s “incredibly romantic” proposal surrounded by a carpet of bluebells on Hampstead Heath – the couple married in suitably theatrical surroundings at Wilton’s Music Hall. “We knew we didn’t want to get married in a church or country house – it just didn’t feel like us,” says Ophelia. “We met in the theatre, so to get married onstage… the idea of art imitating life felt very potent.”

