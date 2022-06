Effective: 2022-06-09 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Armstrong; Baylor; Briscoe; Carson; Childress; Clay; Collingsworth; Cottle; Donley; Foard; Gray; Hall; Hardeman; Hemphill; Hutchinson; King; Knox; Lipscomb; Motley; Ochiltree; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Swisher; Wheeler; Wichita; Wilbarger SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 338 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER ARMSTRONG BAYLOR BRISCOE CARSON CHILDRESS CLAY COLLINGSWORTH COTTLE DONLEY FOARD GRAY HALL HARDEMAN HEMPHILL HUTCHINSON KING KNOX LIPSCOMB MOTLEY OCHILTREE POTTER RANDALL ROBERTS SWISHER WHEELER WICHITA WILBARGER

ARCHER COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO