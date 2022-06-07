Huntington Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Huntington woman pleaded guilty to making false statements in the acquisition of firearms.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Whitney Kathlyn Hershey, 35, admitted to lying on a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Federal Firearms Transaction Records Form 4473, when she bought a Glock, Model 27, .40-caliber pistol in Huntington on February 14, 2020. Hershey certified on the ATF Form 4473 that she was the purchaser of the firearm when she knew she was buying it for someone else. Hershey further admitted to buying firearms on three other occasions and stating on the forms that she was the actual purchaser when she was not.

Hershey is scheduled to be sentenced on September 6, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the Huntington Police Department and the ATF for conducting the investigation.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney R. Gregory McVey is prosecuting the case.