Early Morning Stabbing Sends Person To Hospital

An Evansville grandmother spent the night in jail after leaving her young grandchildren home alone. A witness told police Jacquline Elbahga yelled at the girls to get in the car. When they ran the other way Elbahga drove off. Officers found the juveniles running along a lake near their home.
Authorities are searching for escaped inmate from Daviess County Kentucky. 21 year Mary Eggleston was receiving medical treatment at Owensboro Regional Health around 6:30 last night when she left. She stole a detention center vehicle to make her escape. That vehicle has since been recovered. Eggleston is believed to be...
Comments / 0