Alan G. Chrysler of Cannon Falls passed away from complications due to early onset Alzheimer’s disease on May 6th, 2022. Al was a Cannon Falls resident for over 30 years. He was raised in Rochester, MN where he attended St. John’s elementary school and Lourdes high school. He was most recently employed by the Northfield Retirement Center after owning a handyman business for many years. Prior to that he worked at Gemini, Inc.

CANNON FALLS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO