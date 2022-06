The local community and the neighbors of a 22-year-old woman were in total disbelief when they learned that her 3-month-old son was found dead at their home, while the mother was having her nails done in an at-home manicure salon which was to the residence’s garage. The mother, later arrested and charged, confirmed to the local authorities that she had intentionally left the baby in the tub with running water with the 3-year-old brother.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO