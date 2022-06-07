The Best Bucket Hats for Being Everyone’s Summer Concert Crush

Summer is here, fellas, which means it’s time to shelf the heavy pairs of Dr. Martens and gorpy hiking boots and exchange for some warm weather kicks. Now, as tempting as it may be to reach for a pair of flip flops or Keens, sandals for gents are generally only to be worn with socks—with the exception of Birkenstocks and Tevas, which are acceptable to wear toes-out with your vintage Grateful Dead shirt—and while they’re good for the beach, that’s essentially their only use. (Crocs actually serve as a much better beach shoe, but we’ll get to that.) Even the boardwalk proves to be treacherous terrain for sandals, where a stray piece of wood or nail can spell excruciating toe-wedgies or torn-up soles. Plus, we’ve got to go to work, on dates, and into other social situations where we don’t want our gnarly, unkempt feet on full display. Even for the pedicured among us, sometimes we’re just in the mood (and market) for a closed-toe summer shoe.

