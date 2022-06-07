ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Down Payment Resource analysis finds that 33% of declined mortgage applications are declined for reasons addressable with homebuyer assistance

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga., June 7, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Down Payment Resource (DPR), the nationwide database for U.S. homebuyer assistance programs, today announced findings from an analysis showing that a substantial share of mortgage loan applications are both declined for reasons that can be addressed with homebuyer assistance and eligible for homebuyer...

