Down Payment Resource analysis finds that 33% of declined mortgage applications are declined for reasons addressable with homebuyer assistance

If you're considering a new credit card, you might wonder, "What income do I need to qualify for a credit card, anyway?" It's an important question, since companies are legally required to verify that you have sufficient income to access a line of credit. However, the minimum income for a credit card isn't a hard number and is based on several factors. Below, we'll take a closer look at credit card income requirements and how to report your income correctly.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 7 DAYS AGO