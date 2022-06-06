ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Hawk County, IA

Another Reason Why Iowa Loves Dolly Parton

By Kerri Mac
 3 days ago
One thing we can all agree on is that Dolly Parton is an exceptional human being. The singer's well-known charity is actually expanding to help out children in Black Hawk County. Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is teaming up with the United Way Black Hawk Region to instill in children...

