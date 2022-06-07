ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Highlights: June 7, 2022​

Veterans at higher risk for deadly melanomas. They're also more likely to present with advanced disease, so researchers encourage physicians to screen veterans as high-risk patients. Read more

Can medical marijuana and CBD ease chronic pain? Despite a surge in acceptance and use, a new analysis finds little good evidence supporting their effectiveness. Read more

Prescriptions for opioids-plus-sedatives plummet in United States. Doctors across the nation are reacting to this combination's high risk for fatal overdose, researchers say. Read more

Coffee is kind to your kidneys. New research shows that people who drank two to three cups of java per day had a 22% to 23% lower risk of kidney injury, compared to those who shun coffee. Read more

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

