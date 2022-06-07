ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Miso Robotics Partners With AWS To Test Its Burger-Flipping Kitchen Robots

By Decerry Donato
dot.LA
dot.LA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12fUeE_0g2y7Ifo00

Food tech startup Miso Robotics—the company behind automated kitchen robots like the Jack in the Box-approved “Flippy” and the Chipotle-approved “Chippy”—has added a major new partner in Seattle ecommerce and cloud computing giant Amazon.

On Tuesday, Pasadenia-based Miso announced it is working with Amazon Web Services’ AWS RoboMaker, a cloud-based simulation service for robotics developers, to test the software powering its Flippy 2 and Flippy Lite burger-flipping robots. The partnership is meant to help Miso to more quickly simulate its technology during testing, allowing it to turn prototypes into functional products at a faster rate.

Miso Robotics chief technology officer Chris Kruger described RoboMaker as “a gamechanger” for his company—noting that Miso “went from running 12 simulations a month with single units to doing 100 in a night.”

“Each of our robots out in the field are somewhat unique, and [using RoboMaker] we can basically develop new software and updates on a monthly basis and test them in their simulation service before we send them out into the field,” Kruger told dot.LA. While he declined to discuss the financials of the partnership, Kruger noted that AWS has dedicated a team of people to work with Miso and tailoring its services to the startup.

Kruger will also make a presentation at the upcoming Amazon re:MARS conference in Las Vegas on June 22, where he will discuss the challenges that Miso overcame and the methods it used in developing its kitchen robots. Without giving too much away, he said that one of the biggest learning curves was in communicating and interfacing with the retail operators using its technology.

“There's a lot of support out in the market for us—a market that is hungry for this type of innovation,” Kruger added.

Comments / 0

Related
dot.LA

Ex-Disney Execs’ Candle Media Buys Social Media Company ATTN: for $100M

Candle Media, the firm run by ex-Disney execs Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, has bought social media creative company ATTN: for $100 million. Los Angeles-based ATTN: (pronounced “attention”) produces content geared toward Gen Z and millennial viewers. The company has created original series for Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch, as well as TV networks like ABC and NBC, and streaming services like Hulu and Apple TV. Launched in 2014, ATTN:’s brand studio and creative agency has also worked with Amazon, Ford and Google, among others.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Rivian Stock Roller Coaster Continues as Amazon Van Delivery Faces Delays

Rivian’s stock lost 7% yesterday on the back of news that the company could face delays in fulfilling Amazon’s order for a fleet of electric delivery vans due to legal issues with a supplier. The electric vehicle maker is suing Commercial Vehicle Group (CVG) over a pricing dispute related to the seats that the supplier promised, according to the Wall Street Journal.
ECONOMY
dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

 https://dot.la/st/landing_page

Comments / 0

Community Policy