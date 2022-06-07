Miso Robotics Partners With AWS To Test Its Burger-Flipping Kitchen Robots

Food tech startup Miso Robotics—the company behind automated kitchen robots like the Jack in the Box-approved “Flippy” and the Chipotle-approved “Chippy”—has added a major new partner in Seattle ecommerce and cloud computing giant Amazon.

On Tuesday, Pasadenia-based Miso announced it is working with Amazon Web Services’ AWS RoboMaker, a cloud-based simulation service for robotics developers, to test the software powering its Flippy 2 and Flippy Lite burger-flipping robots. The partnership is meant to help Miso to more quickly simulate its technology during testing, allowing it to turn prototypes into functional products at a faster rate.

Miso Robotics chief technology officer Chris Kruger described RoboMaker as “a gamechanger” for his company—noting that Miso “went from running 12 simulations a month with single units to doing 100 in a night.”

“Each of our robots out in the field are somewhat unique, and [using RoboMaker] we can basically develop new software and updates on a monthly basis and test them in their simulation service before we send them out into the field,” Kruger told dot.LA. While he declined to discuss the financials of the partnership, Kruger noted that AWS has dedicated a team of people to work with Miso and tailoring its services to the startup.

Kruger will also make a presentation at the upcoming Amazon re:MARS conference in Las Vegas on June 22, where he will discuss the challenges that Miso overcame and the methods it used in developing its kitchen robots. Without giving too much away, he said that one of the biggest learning curves was in communicating and interfacing with the retail operators using its technology.

“There's a lot of support out in the market for us—a market that is hungry for this type of innovation,” Kruger added.