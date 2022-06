Did you know you can rent fenced yards by the hour for your dogs to play? It's like Airbnb for your pets. There really is an app for everything. You can rent a room, apartment, or even mansion using apps like Airbnb and Vrbo. You can also rent someone's pool for a pool party now. Now, you can rent a yard for your dogs to play. As a dog lover that just recently spent over a thousand dollars to fence my backyard, I understand the need for this type of app.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO