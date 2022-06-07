ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two people found dead in Appleton multifamily home, police say

By Rebecca Loroff, Appleton Post-Crescent
 5 days ago

APPLETON - A man and a woman were found dead at around 9 p.m. Monday in a multifamily home in the 600 block of West Third Street, according to the Appleton Police Department.

The case is under investigation, and police said they believe there's no threat to the public.

"More information will be released in the coming days as the investigation proceeds," Appleton police Capt. Todd Freeman said in a news release.

Contact Rebecca Loroff at 920-907-7801 or rloroff@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Two people found dead in Appleton multifamily home, police say

