Two people found dead in Appleton multifamily home, police say

APPLETON - A man and a woman were found dead at around 9 p.m. Monday in a multifamily home in the 600 block of West Third Street, according to the Appleton Police Department.

The case is under investigation, and police said they believe there's no threat to the public.

"More information will be released in the coming days as the investigation proceeds," Appleton police Capt. Todd Freeman said in a news release.

