ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Media Advisory: Amidst Rise of Mass Shootings in U.S., Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Raises Voice of Peace in Bay Area, Brings Global Peace Campaign, Leads Meditation for 4,000

By Newswire.com
Woonsocket Call
 5 days ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - June 7, 2022 - (Newswire.com) The Art of Living Foundation will host an evening where global humanitarian and peace envoy Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will bring a peace campaign to the Bay Area on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Why: Mass shootings. Mental health challenges....

business.woonsocketcall.com

Comments / 0

Related
Woonsocket Call

Apollo Roofing Company Is the Number One San Francisco Premier Roofer

Apollo Roofing Company is the leading roofer in San Francisco, providing superior roofing solutions to commercial and residential property owners. In the latest update, Apollo Roofing Company highlighted the qualities of an excellent San Francisco roofer. San Francisco, CA – In a website post, Apollo Roofing Company outlined the unique...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Woonsocket Call

Former Elvis Bay Area Cop Pens Crime Prevention Guide

Novato, CA - A surge in crime combined with a frequently slow police response inspired local Novato resident, ret. Chief William G. Palmini, Jr., to apply his more than 50 years of experience in law enforcement to help residents protect themselves from becoming victims of crime. The result is a new crime prevention guide, Know What Cops Know. Palmini first earned fame in the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond, as the singing cop, “Elvis the Lawman,” in a teen driver program funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, (NHTSA), through the California Office of Traffic Safety, (OTS). He received numerous awards including the J. Stannard Baker Award, the DEA Enrique Camerena Award, and an Honorary Gold Record from the Recording Industry of America, (RIAA).
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy