Media Advisory: Amidst Rise of Mass Shootings in U.S., Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Raises Voice of Peace in Bay Area, Brings Global Peace Campaign, Leads Meditation for 4,000

Novato, CA - A surge in crime combined with a frequently slow police response inspired local Novato resident, ret. Chief William G. Palmini, Jr., to apply his more than 50 years of experience in law enforcement to help residents protect themselves from becoming victims of crime. The result is a new crime prevention guide, Know What Cops Know. Palmini first earned fame in the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond, as the singing cop, “Elvis the Lawman,” in a teen driver program funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, (NHTSA), through the California Office of Traffic Safety, (OTS). He received numerous awards including the J. Stannard Baker Award, the DEA Enrique Camerena Award, and an Honorary Gold Record from the Recording Industry of America, (RIAA).

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO