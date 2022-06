The annual Coleman Rodeo Parade is this morning at 10 am. The parade will start at south Commercial and travel to the courthouse then back to down Commercial Avenue to the south. The Chamber of Commerce reports more than 50 entries this year. Join Rodeo Queen Tessa Arnold and the Coleman County Cowgirls for the parade. After the parade visit the Exceptional Kids Rodeo at the courthouse, shop with local businesses and enjoy the morning. The final nightly performance of the Coleman PRCA Rodeo is tonight at 8 pm.

COLEMAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO